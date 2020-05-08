THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Montello softball mows down Oshkosh Valley Christian, 39-2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 8, 2007

The Portage softball team rolled to a 10-0 win in five innings over Reedsburg in a Badger North Conference game on Senior Night, securing at least a share of the league title. The Warriors took control from the jump, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding two more in the second and another four spot in the fourth. Jen Krueger and Chelsa Bednarek each had three hits, including a home run by the former for her sixth bomb of the season. The Warriors would go on to win the league title with a perfect 12-0 record and advance to state for the third time in program history.

May 8, 2003

The Montello softball team pounded out 22 hits en route to a 39-2 thrashing over Oshkosh Valley Christian in a Trailways North Conference game. The Hilltoppers scored 18 runs over the first two innings, including a 10-run first, before posting 20 runs in the home half of the third of the five-inning victory. Sarah Rainey went 4-for-6 with a home run and a double, while Sarah Sue Hendrickson added a trio of hits, including a homer. Kelci Wengenke chipped in three hits of her own and three other Hilltoppers had a pair of hits in the 37-run win.

May 8, 2001