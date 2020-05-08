THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Montello softball mows down Oshkosh Valley Christian, 39-2

May 8, 2007
The Portage softball team rolled to a 10-0 win in five innings over Reedsburg in a Badger North Conference game on Senior Night, securing at least a share of the league title. The Warriors took control from the jump, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding two more in the second and another four spot in the fourth. Jen Krueger and Chelsa Bednarek each had three hits, including a home run by the former for her sixth bomb of the season. The Warriors would go on to win the league title with a perfect 12-0 record and advance to state for the third time in program history.
May 8, 2003
The Montello softball team pounded out 22 hits en route to a 39-2 thrashing over Oshkosh Valley Christian in a Trailways North Conference game. The Hilltoppers scored 18 runs over the first two innings, including a 10-run first, before posting 20 runs in the home half of the third of the five-inning victory. Sarah Rainey went 4-for-6 with a home run and a double, while Sarah Sue Hendrickson added a trio of hits, including a homer. Kelci Wengenke chipped in three hits of her own and three other Hilltoppers had a pair of hits in the 37-run win.
May 8, 2001
Ray Allen scored a game-high 28 points and a career playoff-high nine assists to help lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 91-90 win over the Charlotte Hornets for a 2-0 lead in an Eastern Conference semifinal best-of-seven series. Alongside Allen, Glenn Robinson added 19 points and Tim Thomas chipped in 12, while Sam Cassell limited Hornets leading scorer Baron Davis to just four points. The Bucks went on to win the series four games two before falling to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference finals, 4-3.
May 8, 1986
The Portage boys tennis team cruised to an 8-1 win over Tomah, securing at least a share of the South Central Conference title in a dual meet at Portage High School. The Warriors swept the six singles flights, with Jonathan Marquard (No. 1), Paul Syftestad (No. 2) and Steve Seiler (No. 6) each winning in straight sets. The team of Marquard and Dan Benbow won in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4), at No. 2 doubles, while the team of Scott Gerstenkorn and Seiler won in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 3 doubles.
May 8, 1973
After Chicago Cubs manager Whitey Lockman is ejected, Ernie Banks fills in as the Cubs manager, technically becoming Major League Baseball’s first African American manager. Banks helped guide the Cubs to a 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres.
May 8, 1970
The Portage track and field racked up three sweeps and won 14 of 15 events en route to a 92-35 romp over Reedsburg in a dual meet. Rick Ernst led the way for the Warriors, winning the 100-, 220- and 440-meters, as well as the long jump. Rick Bell led the Portage sweep in the pole vault with a high mark of 11 feet, while Mike Benesh and Dave Zimmerman won the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively. Larry Tessman (low hurdles), Fred Galle (discus) and Steve Merklein (high jump) also added individual wins while the Warriors also took the 880- and 1,600-meter relays.
May 8, 1967
The Rio baseball team rallied for a 9-7 come from behind win over Montello in a Dual County Conference game. Trailing 7-0 through the first three innings, the Vikings tallied all nine of their runs in the home half of the fourth inning, capped off by a towering grand slam by Tom Hurd for a 9-7 lead. Ken Raabe and Jerry Mallon combined for nine strikeouts and allowed six hits in the win for the Vikings, while George Scott went 2-for-4 to help Rio stay alive in the DCC title hunt.
May 8, 1878
Paul Hines finishes the first-ever unassisted triple play in the Providence Gray’s 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Stockings.
