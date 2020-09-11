THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Moustakas' 9th-inning home run lifts Brewers the day after Yelich's season-ending injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 11, 2019 In the first game after MVP Christian Yelich’s season-ending injury, Mike Moustakas hit two home runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-5 road win over the Miami Marlins. Moustakas hit a three-run home run in the third inning, then gave the Brewers the lead for good with a two-run shot in the ninth. Brent Suter picked up the win, while Josh Hader earned the save.

Sept. 11, 2017The Baraboo prep girls golf team shot a season-best 206 to beat Portage (224) in the final dual meet of the year at Baraboo Country Club. Carly Moon paced the Thunderbirds by shooting a 44 on the par-36 course. Sidney Seymour added a 50, while Hailey Philipp (54) and Elise Lewison (58) rounded out Baraboo’s scoring. The T-Birds finished the season 3-3 in Badger North Conference duals.

Sept. 11, 2015The Baraboo High School football team suffered a 48-13 loss at DeForest. Baraboo’s Tom Ginther threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tony Spink in the first quarter to tie the game at 7, but the Norskies responded with 34 unanswered points. Baraboo’s Noah Larson added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to briefly cut the deficit to 41-14.