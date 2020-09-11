THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Moustakas' 9th-inning home run lifts Brewers the day after Yelich's season-ending injury

Sept. 11, 2019 In the first game after MVP Christian Yelich’s season-ending injury, Mike Moustakas hit two home runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-5 road win over the Miami Marlins. Moustakas hit a three-run home run in the third inning, then gave the Brewers the lead for good with a two-run shot in the ninth. Brent Suter picked up the win, while Josh Hader earned the save.
Sept. 11, 2017The Baraboo prep girls golf team shot a season-best 206 to beat Portage (224) in the final dual meet of the year at Baraboo Country Club. Carly Moon paced the Thunderbirds by shooting a 44 on the par-36 course. Sidney Seymour added a 50, while Hailey Philipp (54) and Elise Lewison (58) rounded out Baraboo’s scoring. The T-Birds finished the season 3-3 in Badger North Conference duals.
Sept. 11, 2015The Baraboo High School football team suffered a 48-13 loss at DeForest. Baraboo’s Tom Ginther threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tony Spink in the first quarter to tie the game at 7, but the Norskies responded with 34 unanswered points. Baraboo’s Noah Larson added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to briefly cut the deficit to 41-14.
Sept. 11, 2013Tyler Laux scored two unassisted goals in the opening 17 minutes to lead the Baraboo prep boys soccer team to a 3-2 Badger North Conference win at Waunakee. Tyler Vorndran added a 58th-minute goal as the Thunderbirds improved to 5-4 on the season.
Sept. 11, 1985
The Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose broke the MLB record for most career hits during a 2-0 home win over the San Diego Padres. Rose’s record-breaking hit — the 4,192nd of his career — was a first-inning single off of Eric Show. Rose, who surpassed Ty Cobb’s 57-year-old record, went 2-for-3 with a triple, a single, a walk and two runs in the win. Tony Browning earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits in 8 1/3 innings. Rose retired after the 1986 season, finishing with 4,256 hits, which remains an MLB record.
Sept. 11, 1965The Milwaukee Braves’ Tony Cloninger pitched a one-hitter during a 9-0 win over the New York Mets. It was the Braves’ second-straight one-hitter, as Wade Blasingame, Billy O’Dell and Phil Niekro had combined to allow one hit in a 3-1 win over the Mets on Sept. 10. Hank Aaron went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run in the Game 2 win.
