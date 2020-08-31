THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Nick Davis leads Portage football to victory in 2001

Aug. 31, 1979
Pardeeville rushed for 265 yards and got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Mark Barden en route to a 29-6 victory over Cambria-Friesland in the Dual Country Conference opener in Pardeeville. The Bulldogs held the Toppers to just two first downs in the game, and scored a safety when Cambria-Friesland punter was forced out of the back of the end zone after a bad snap. Pardeeville also got a rushing touchdown from Leo Fischer. The lone Cambria-Friesland touchdown came on a 16-yard pass from Art Tessman to Mark Lind. … Montello got 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Ron Schwartz, and never had to punt in a 26-0 victory over rival Westfield. Russ Puterbaugh also rushed for 104 for Montello in the win.
Aug. 31, 1984
Jim Falk recovered a Green Lake fumble in the end zone for a touchdown just 32 seconds into the game, sparking Poynette to a 32-0 victory in the Dual County Conference opener in Poynette. The host Indians also got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Rich Rittmeyer in the first half before Jerry Halverson and Andy Holak scored rushing touchdowns in the second half. … Westfield opened the Dual County Conference season with a 6-0 victory over Cambria-Friesland. Westfield’s lone score was set up by a 23-yard punt return by Mark Guderski. Five plays later Louie Rudolph scored on a 1-yard run. … Montello intercepted five passes and got a 15-yard touchdown run from fullback Dave Thornton in a 6-0 victory over Princeton.
Aug. 31, 1990
An 8-yard pass from Tim Ernsting to Dave Corso in overtime lifted the Montello football team to a 27-20 victory over Wild Rose. Jon Mast rushed for 124 yards to lead the Montello offense, while Jess Robinson scored three touchdowns. … Pardeeville improved to 2-0 on the season with a 42-18 romp over Johnson Creek. Leading the Bulldogs was Dustin Bussan, who rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
Aug. 31, 1995
The Portage volleyball team overcame a sluggish start to pick up victories over Wisconsin Dells and Rio to win the triangular it hosted. Against Wisconsin Dells, Portage trailed 10-0 in the opening set before going on to lose 15-6. Portage bounced back to win the match by winning the next two sets, 15-6, 15-12. Portage then finished the night by beating Rio 15-12, 15-6, 15-4. Leading Portage against Wisconsin Dells was Jamie Heinle with 10 points at the service line to go along with nine kills, while Jennifer Armson served up eight points and 20 assists from the setter position. Leading Portage against Rio was Sadie Dumbleton and Steph Raimer, each with 10 points from the service line. … The Portage girls tennis team opened its season with a 6-1 win over Baraboo. Portage swept the four singles matches, getting wins from Krista Mueller, Melinda Rusch, Wendy Tjugum and Gabrielle Fortuit.
Aug. 31, 2000
After learning just three hours before kickoff that 26 players had been suspended for receiving unadvertised discounts at a shoe store, the University of Wisconsin football team squeaked out a 19-7 victory over Western Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium. The big play of the game was an 89-yard punt return for a touchdown by Josh Hunt, a junior who was playing in his first game. Wisconsin was playing its first game without running back Ron Dayne, who won the Heisman Trophy the previous season. The Badgers entered the season ranked No. 4 in the country, the highest preseason ranking in school history.
Aug. 31, 2001
Nick Davis rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries, leading the Portage football team to a 41-7 victory over Edgerton at Bob Mael Field. Portage also got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Kyle Craig in the win, which improved the Warriors to 1-1 on the season. … Poynette running back Cody Childs rushed for seven touchdowns, a pair of 2-point conversions and 283 yards in a 55-27 victory over Marshall.
Aug. 31, 2008
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher CC Sabathia was denied a no-hitter thanks to a disputed hit in a 7-0 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. The lone Pirates hit of the game was an infield single by Andy LaRoche leading off the fifth inning, a play at the Milwaukee manager Ned Yost argued should have been an error on Sabathia. LaRoche’s soft grounder in front of the mound was barehanded by Sabathia, but then dropped, allowing LaRoche to reach. “He accomplished a no-hitter and wasn’t given what he deserved,” Yost said. That should have been a no-hitter. That’s a stinking no-hitter we all got cheated from. I feel horrible for CC.”
