THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Nick Davis leads Portage football to victory in 2001

Aug. 31, 1990

An 8-yard pass from Tim Ernsting to Dave Corso in overtime lifted the Montello football team to a 27-20 victory over Wild Rose. Jon Mast rushed for 124 yards to lead the Montello offense, while Jess Robinson scored three touchdowns. … Pardeeville improved to 2-0 on the season with a 42-18 romp over Johnson Creek. Leading the Bulldogs was Dustin Bussan, who rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

Aug. 31, 1995

The Portage volleyball team overcame a sluggish start to pick up victories over Wisconsin Dells and Rio to win the triangular it hosted. Against Wisconsin Dells, Portage trailed 10-0 in the opening set before going on to lose 15-6. Portage bounced back to win the match by winning the next two sets, 15-6, 15-12. Portage then finished the night by beating Rio 15-12, 15-6, 15-4. Leading Portage against Wisconsin Dells was Jamie Heinle with 10 points at the service line to go along with nine kills, while Jennifer Armson served up eight points and 20 assists from the setter position. Leading Portage against Rio was Sadie Dumbleton and Steph Raimer, each with 10 points from the service line. … The Portage girls tennis team opened its season with a 6-1 win over Baraboo. Portage swept the four singles matches, getting wins from Krista Mueller, Melinda Rusch, Wendy Tjugum and Gabrielle Fortuit.