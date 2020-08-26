THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Nolan Paul catches 4 touchdowns in Portage's 2016 win over Edgewood

Aug. 26, 1977
Rio running backs Dan Slade and Randy Novenskie eached rushed for over 100 yards and each scored a pair of touchdowns, leading the Vikings to a 35-0 victory over Hustisford. Slade ran for 143 yards on 17 carries, while Novenskie rand for 136 yards on 16 carries. Rio completed just one pass in the game, a 10-yard strike from quarterback DuWayne Benzine to Russ Wakeman.
Aug. 26, 1987
Cleveland Indians rookie pitcher John Farrell held Milwaukee’s Paul Molitor hitless in four at bats, ending Molitor’s hitting streak at 39 games in the Brewers 1-0 victory in 10 innings at County Stadium. Molitor was on deck when pinch-hitter Rick Manning singled home Mike Felder from second base with the winning run. Despite the victory for the home Brewers, fans booed when Manning delivered the winning hit, denying Molitor another shot at extending the streak. It was the seventh longest hitting streak in baseball history and the longest since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games in 1978. Molitor struck out in the first inning, grounded into a double play in the third, grounded out to the shortstop in the sixth and reached on an error in the eighth.
Aug. 26, 1988
For the first time since 1972, the Portage football team opened its season with a victory, beating Tomah 8-7 at Veterans Field in Portage. Trailing 7-0, Portage scored the winning touchdown in the third quarter when quarterback Troy Edwards broke through the left side of the Tomah defense on an option play and ran 18 yards for the score. The Warriors added the two-point conversion on a run by Jayson Lenz. Tomah threatened to retake the lead late in the third quarter, driving to the Portage 10-yard line, but the Warriors ended that drive when Bryce Larrabee intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Aug. 26, 1994
Sophomore running back Glenn Smith ran for 272 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Portage prep football team to a 34-30 victory over host McFarland. Smith’s 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage opened the scoring. He added a 60-yard TD run in the third quarter. The Warriors finished with 405 rushing yards as a team. Portage trailed 30-28 after Smith’s third touchdown with 2:38 remaining, and then recovered an onside kick to get the ball back. Portage then got the winning score on Jake Knapton’s 26-yard run.
Aug. 26, 2016
Portage junior wide receiver Nolan Paul had 190 yards receiving and four touchdowns to lead the Portage prep football team to a 27-24 victory over Madison Edgewood at Bob Mael Field. Paul’s big game almost wasn’t enough to get the win. Edgewood went 87 yards in 55 seconds to set up a game-tying, 32-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left on the clock, but senior kicker Zach Wall’s kick was wide right, allowing Portage to breathe a huge sigh of relief. Portage quarterback Trent Belleau threw for 253 yards, including all four touchdowns to Paul. Paul’s second and third touchdowns both went for 65 yards. Running back Austin Niemisto chipped in with 103 yards on 27 carries in the victory for the Warriors.
Aug. 26, 1999
The Portage prep volleyball team opened its season in impressive fashion, picking up a 15-4, 16-14, 7-15, 15-9 victory over host Reedsburg. In Portage opening-set victory, senior Amanda Brant was a perfect 7-for-7 from the service line, scoring five points on those serves. In the second set, Portage trailed 13-7, but rallied for the 16-14 win. Brant had three service aces during the rally. Senior Pam Lawton also served up six points in the second set. After losing the third set, Portage finished off Reedsburg behind the strong hitting of Brant and Nicole Barreau, who each had two kills.
Aug. 26, 2005
On the first play from scrimmage, Pardeeville running back Matt Frosch ran 58 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Bulldogs to a 28-0 victory over host Rio. Frosch’s running mate in the backfield, junior Jason St. Cyr rushed for 179 yards and a pair of scores, both in the fourth quarter. Pardeeville’s other touchdown came on a 26-yard pass from Ryan Banks to Jon Parker in the second quarter. In other season-opening action, Poynette first-year head coach Todd Anderson got his first victory in a 20-10 win over host Wittenberg-Birnamwood. Poynette took the early lead on a 70-yard run by Cody Rodgerson, who also scored on a 19-yard run in the third quarter.
Aug. 26, 2016
