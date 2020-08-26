THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Nolan Paul catches 4 touchdowns in Portage's 2016 win over Edgewood

Aug. 26, 1994

Sophomore running back Glenn Smith ran for 272 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Portage prep football team to a 34-30 victory over host McFarland. Smith’s 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage opened the scoring. He added a 60-yard TD run in the third quarter. The Warriors finished with 405 rushing yards as a team. Portage trailed 30-28 after Smith’s third touchdown with 2:38 remaining, and then recovered an onside kick to get the ball back. Portage then got the winning score on Jake Knapton’s 26-yard run.

Aug. 26, 2016

Portage junior wide receiver Nolan Paul had 190 yards receiving and four touchdowns to lead the Portage prep football team to a 27-24 victory over Madison Edgewood at Bob Mael Field. Paul’s big game almost wasn’t enough to get the win. Edgewood went 87 yards in 55 seconds to set up a game-tying, 32-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left on the clock, but senior kicker Zach Wall’s kick was wide right, allowing Portage to breathe a huge sigh of relief. Portage quarterback Trent Belleau threw for 253 yards, including all four touchdowns to Paul. Paul’s second and third touchdowns both went for 65 yards. Running back Austin Niemisto chipped in with 103 yards on 27 carries in the victory for the Warriors.

Aug. 26, 1999