THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Packers beat Menominee North End Athletic Club in franchise's first game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 14, 2018

The Baraboo prep football team gave up the final 24 points of the night in a 24-14 Badger North Conference loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Baraboo took a 7-0 lead when Brock Turkington threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Caden Blum midway through the first quarter. Turkington added a 1-yard quarterback sneak to give the Thunderbirds a 14-0 lead with 5 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the half. The Vikings pulled within 14-7 at halftime before taking control with 17 second-half points.

Sept. 14, 2017

Noah Kappel’s 82nd-minute goal gave the Baraboo prep boys soccer team a 1-0 Badger North Conference win over visiting Waunakee. Jacob Lawrence created the scoring opportunity, as he was taken down from behind just outside the penalty box 81:23 into the game. Kappel stepped up and buried the free kick in the upper-right corner to secure the win. Baraboo goalkeeper Erik Eilertson tallied four saves.

Sept. 14, 1984

The Baraboo High School football team led for much of the night thanks to a second-quarter safety by Darin Schubring, but Pat Sullivan’s 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Sparta a 6-2 road win.