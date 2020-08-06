THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Packers deal Favre to Jets in 2008 trade

Aug. 6, 2017

The Montello Granite Jaxx scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 walkoff victory over Monona, securing a share of the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section championship. After watching the visiting Braves score two runs in the top of the ninth to take a 4-3 lead the Granite Jaxx went to work in the home half of the inning when Nate Andrews laced a double to right-center field to open the inning. Carter Daniels would drive in pinch runner Nick Polcyn with his third hit of the game to tie the game at 4. Montello’s Matt Sosinsky would score the winning run when Monona wasn’t able to turn an inning-ending double play on a ball hit by Curtis Morgan. It was the first Eastern Section championship for Montello in just its fifth season in the league.