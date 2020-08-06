THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Packers deal Favre to Jets in 2008 trade

Aug. 6, 2017
The Montello Granite Jaxx scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 walkoff victory over Monona, securing a share of the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section championship. After watching the visiting Braves score two runs in the top of the ninth to take a 4-3 lead the Granite Jaxx went to work in the home half of the inning when Nate Andrews laced a double to right-center field to open the inning. Carter Daniels would drive in pinch runner Nick Polcyn with his third hit of the game to tie the game at 4. Montello’s Matt Sosinsky would score the winning run when Monona wasn’t able to turn an inning-ending double play on a ball hit by Curtis Morgan. It was the first Eastern Section championship for Montello in just its fifth season in the league.
Aug. 6, 2016
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Canton, Ohio. Favre was the 75th first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was also the 24th member of the Packers’ organization to go into the Hall of Fame.
Aug. 6, 2008
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre was traded to the New York Jets. The move signaled the end of Favre’s time in Green Bay, and came just a few days after the quarterback decided to unretire, return to Green Bay and then demand a trade. Favre’s agent, James “Bus” Cook, admitted that Favre’s first choice was to play for the Minnesota Vikings, but the Packers would not agree to a deal to send the QB to a division rival.
Aug. 6, 2006
The Portage American Legion Baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, but didn’t score again in 5-4 loss to Menomonie in 12 innings in an elimination game at the Class AA State Tournament in Shawano. Menomonie scored the winning run in the top of the 12th inning on a wild pitch. Trevin Kreier pitched the first 7 2/3 innings before Greg Koch threw the final 4 1/3 innings for Portage. Jon Heesch had three hits for Portage in the loss.
Aug. 6, 1996
The Portage American Legion Baseball team finished in fourth place at the Class AA state tournament in Stevens Point following a 5-0 loss to Oregon in an elimination game. Oregon pitcher Eric Engler held Portage to just three hits, getting revenge for Portage’s victory over Oregon earlier in the tournament. Portage finished its season with a 27-10 overall record.
Aug. 6, 1990
First-year Portage head football coach Jeff Wiessinger led his first practice with the Warriors, as 69 sophomores, juniors and seniors reported for the first day of workouts. Wiessinger was hired in the offseason to take over for John Neiderhauser, who led Portage to a 1-8 record the previous season. Wiessinger was happy with the number of athletes that showed up to the first day. “The numbers are nice, but I’m more concerned about the numbers on Aug. 24 (for Portage’s season opener against McFarland),” Wiessinger said. “If we have 69 dedicated athletes then, we’ll have a successful season.”
Aug. 6, 1987
Paul Molitor hit an RBI single in a five-run fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 20 games and help lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 11-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Moltior’s 20-game streak was the second longest of the season, behind Wade Boggs’ 25-game streak. Molitor would eventually hit in 39 straight games, the seventh longest streak in baseball history.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!