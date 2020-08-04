THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Packers lose 2008 tampering charge against Vikings

Aug. 4, 2002

The Portage American Legion Baseball team improved to 2-1 at the Class AA state tournament in Waupun with a 6-5 victory over Cottage Grove. Ryan Drost pitched the first five innings for Portage and got the win. Mike Denman threw the final two innings to get the save. Mike Tessman led Portage at the plate, going 3-for-4.

Aug. 4, 1996

The Portage American Legion Baseball team improved to 2-0 at the Class AA state tournament with a 13-4 victory over tournament-host Menomonie. Portage took control with a four-run first inning, which included a two-run single by Mike Smith and a RBI single by Brian Calkins. Portage added five more runs in the fourth, getting two-run singles from Joey Marks and Mike Messer. Travis Corning went the distance on the mound for Portage to get the win.

He gave up four runs, but just one was earned. … Johnson’s Chiropractic of Portage finished off a perfect 4-0 run at the Class D state fastpitch softball tournament at Lawton Field with a 9-7 victory in 10 innings over Met Life in the tournament’s championship game. Matt Cawley led Johnson Chiropractic at the plate, going 3-for-5, including a RBI triple in the team’s three-run second inning. Mike Lawton also had three hits for Johnson’s, including a pair of doubles.

Aug. 4, 1987

Paul Molitor homered to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the first of his three hits, extending his hitting streak to 18 games in a 9-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in 12 innings at County Stadium in Milwaukee. The Brewers rallied from an early 5-1 deficit behind a Steve Kiefer grand slam.