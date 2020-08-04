THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Packers lose 2008 tampering charge against Vikings

Aug. 4, 2008
The Green Bay Packers lose their tampering case against the rival Minnesota Vikings as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell cleared the Vikings of wrongdoing in their communications with then-retired quarterback Brett Favre. The ruling came just one day after Favre returned to Green Bay to inform the Packers of his intent to play that season.
Aug. 4, 2006
Portage’s hopes of winning high school and American Legion Baseball state titles in the same year took a big hit with Portage’s 7-0 loss to Kimberly in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament in Shawano.
Kimberly’s Brent Peotter took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and six Portage errors led to the first five of Kimberly’s runs in the game. Portage starting pitcher Devin Bressers pitched well in the loss, giving up two hits, two walks and two unearned runs with six strikeouts in five innings.
Aug. 4, 2003
The Green Bay Packers lost 9-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The game ended with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left in the third quarter when commissioner Paul Tagliabue called the game due to lightning and torrential rain. One of the few highlights of the game for the Packers came from rookie defensive linemen Kenny Peterson, who made his first big play as a pro and did it on his high school field. Peterson, who led Canton McKinley to a state championship as a high school senior, recovered a fumble by backup quarterback Todd Collins.
Aug. 4, 2002
The Portage American Legion Baseball team improved to 2-1 at the Class AA state tournament in Waupun with a 6-5 victory over Cottage Grove. Ryan Drost pitched the first five innings for Portage and got the win. Mike Denman threw the final two innings to get the save. Mike Tessman led Portage at the plate, going 3-for-4.
Aug. 4, 1996
The Portage American Legion Baseball team improved to 2-0 at the Class AA state tournament with a 13-4 victory over tournament-host Menomonie. Portage took control with a four-run first inning, which included a two-run single by Mike Smith and a RBI single by Brian Calkins. Portage added five more runs in the fourth, getting two-run singles from Joey Marks and Mike Messer. Travis Corning went the distance on the mound for Portage to get the win.
He gave up four runs, but just one was earned. … Johnson’s Chiropractic of Portage finished off a perfect 4-0 run at the Class D state fastpitch softball tournament at Lawton Field with a 9-7 victory in 10 innings over Met Life in the tournament’s championship game. Matt Cawley led Johnson Chiropractic at the plate, going 3-for-5, including a RBI triple in the team’s three-run second inning. Mike Lawton also had three hits for Johnson’s, including a pair of doubles.
Aug. 4, 1987
Paul Molitor homered to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the first of his three hits, extending his hitting streak to 18 games in a 9-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in 12 innings at County Stadium in Milwaukee. The Brewers rallied from an early 5-1 deficit behind a Steve Kiefer grand slam.
