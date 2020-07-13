THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Packers sign Favre to 1994 extension

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Jeromy Burntiz doubled off of Yankees’ pitcher David Cone then scored on a single by the Reds’ Barry Larkin for the National League’s only run in a 4-1 loss to the AL in the MLB All-Star Game at Fenway Park in Boston. Burnitz would later ground out with the bases loaded. Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez struck out five of the six batters he faced shortly after festivities honoring Red Sox great Ted Williams, who passed away nearly three years later, on July 5, 2002, at the age of 83.

July 13, 1994

The Green Bay Packers and general manager Ron Wolf announced that the team signed Brett Favre to a 5-year, $19 million contract extension. Favre, who was traded from the Atlanta Falcons in 1992, was coming off a season in which he started all 16 games for the first time in his career. He led the Packers to a 9-7 record while completing 318 of 522 passes for 3,303 yards, 19 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He went on to throw for 3,882 yards, 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 1994.

July 13, 1991

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell gave up a leadoff solo home run to Paul Molitor but then held the Milwaukee Brewers hitless the rest of the way in a 15-1 victory.

July 13, 1934

The New York Yankees’ Babe Ruth hit a two-run home run to become the first player in MLB history to hit 700 home runs in his career. Ruth went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs in a 4-2 road win over the Detroit Tigers at Navin Field. Ruth retired in 1935 with 714 career home runs, a mark that stood until surpassed him on April 8, 1974. Barry Bonds, who holds the current record of 762 home runs, topped Aaron’s 755 on Aug. 7, 2007.