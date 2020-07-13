THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Packers sign Favre to 1994 extension

July 13, 2014
Mario Götze scored in extra time to give Germany a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
July 13, 2012
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Zack Greinke allowed five earned runs in five innings in a 10-7 home win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Greinke became the first pitcher to start three straight games on the mound since the Chicago White Sox’s Red Faber in 1917. Greinke started a 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros on July 7, but was ejected after just four pitches. He came back July 8, allowing three earned runs in three innings in a 5-3 win at the Astros. After the all-star break, he came back to pitch in the win over the Pirates.
July 13, 2009
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Prince Fielder hit six home runs beat out Texas Rangers’ outfielder Nelson Cruz (5) — a former Brewer — in the final round of the MLB Home Run Derby at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Fielder hit 23 total home runs in the event, beating out an eight-team field that also included Cruz (21), the Philadelphia Phillies’ Ryan Howard (15), the St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols (11), the Tampa Bay Rays’ Carlos Pena (5), the Minnesota Twins’ Joe Mauer (5), the San Diego Padres’ Adrian Gonzalez (2) and the Detroit Tigers’ Brandon Inge (0).
July 13, 1999
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Jeromy Burntiz doubled off of Yankees’ pitcher David Cone then scored on a single by the Reds’ Barry Larkin for the National League’s only run in a 4-1 loss to the AL in the MLB All-Star Game at Fenway Park in Boston. Burnitz would later ground out with the bases loaded. Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez struck out five of the six batters he faced shortly after festivities honoring Red Sox great Ted Williams, who passed away nearly three years later, on July 5, 2002, at the age of 83.
July 13, 1994
The Green Bay Packers and general manager Ron Wolf announced that the team signed Brett Favre to a 5-year, $19 million contract extension. Favre, who was traded from the Atlanta Falcons in 1992, was coming off a season in which he started all 16 games for the first time in his career. He led the Packers to a 9-7 record while completing 318 of 522 passes for 3,303 yards, 19 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He went on to throw for 3,882 yards, 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 1994.
July 13, 1991
Chicago White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell gave up a leadoff solo home run to Paul Molitor but then held the Milwaukee Brewers hitless the rest of the way in a 15-1 victory.
July 13, 1934
The New York Yankees’ Babe Ruth hit a two-run home run to become the first player in MLB history to hit 700 home runs in his career. Ruth went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs in a 4-2 road win over the Detroit Tigers at Navin Field. Ruth retired in 1935 with 714 career home runs, a mark that stood until surpassed him on April 8, 1974. Barry Bonds, who holds the current record of 762 home runs, topped Aaron’s 755 on Aug. 7, 2007.
