THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Packers trade Favre to Jets in 2008

Aug. 6, 2016 Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Canton, Ohio. Favre was the 75th first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was also the 24th member of the Packers’ organization to go into the Hall of Fame.

Aug. 6, 2008 Favre was traded to the New York Jets. The move signaled the end of Favre’s time in Green Bay, and came just a few days after the quarterback decided to unretire, return to Green Bay and then demand a trade. Favre’s agent, James “Bus” Cook, admitted that Favre’s first choice was to play for the Minnesota Vikings, but the Packers would not agree to a deal to send the QB to a division rival.

Aug. 6, 1994Favre, a high-wire act at quarterback who was equal parts excitement and frustration, was cheered loudest for the one pass he threw away to avoid an interception while going 5-for-6 for 42 yards during Green Bay’s 14-6 preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. “That was the loudest cheer of all. I could have gone 10-for-10 or 20-for-20 and that throw away would have been the most exciting thing that happened,” Favre, who threw 24 interceptions compared with only 19 TDs the season before, said following the game. Favre was pressured on the play but rather than force a pass into coverage, which had become his reputation, he spun away from the rush and hurled the pigskin out of bounds.