THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville baseball rolls in first game at Hebl Field in 2010

April 10, 2010
Pardeeville pitchers Nate Schmidt and Zach Weihert combined to throw a two-hit shutout, as the Bulldog baseball team beat Hustisford/Dodgeland 10-0 in five innings in the first game ever played at the new Hebl Field. Schmidt struck out three over four innings before Weihert struck out a pair and didn’t give up a hit in the fifth. Weihert had two hits, including the first ever homer at the park, a two-run shot that sailed over the 370-foot fence in right-center field.
April 10, 2006
Rio pinch hitter Casey Moon picked up her team’s only hit with one out in the seventh inning, and sparked a two-run rally to lead the Vikings softball squad to a 2-1 victory over rival Fall River. Moon’s single to center broke Fall River freshman pitcher Rachel Dauman’s no-hit bid. After the hit, Rio’s Heather Borde hit a grounder to third base, but an errant throw allowed Moon to score and Borde to motor all the way around to third base. A wild pitch would then allow Borde to score the winning run. Rio pitcher Rachel Dilley gave up just two hits and struck out 13 to get the win in the circle for the Vikings.
April 10, 2005
Tiger Woods drained a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to capture his fourth Masters tournament with a playoff victory over Chris DiMarco at Augusta National. The shot that most people remember from the victory came on the par-3 16th hole, when Woods hit his chip shot up a slope and watched it slowly roll down to the cup, where it stopped for a few seconds before dropping into the hole.
April 10, 2001
Portage junior Shaun Corning struck out 16 and gave up just five hits in a complete game victory as the Warrior baseball team picked up an 8-3 win over over Baraboo at Portage’s Bidwell Field. Corning also hit a towering solo home run to center field in the win. Portage jumped on the Thunderbirds early, scoring seven runs in the first inning. The big inning included a homer by Tony Meidl.
April 10, 1980
Sixto Lezcano belts a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on opening day at Country Stadium. Boston got solo home runs from Carl Yastrzemski and Butch Hobson in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at 5. Lezcano also hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Brewers also got homers from Ben Oglivie, Paul Molitor and Don Money in the win.
April 10, 1976
The Portage baseball team scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to rally for a 5-4 victory over host Pardeeville. Chris Gaskell’s RBI triple tied the game at 4 and came before Monte Phillips hit a single to score Gaskell with the winning run. Pardeeville’s Ralph Turner homered and had an RBI double for the Bulldogs, who also got a pair of RBI from Tim Kath. Portage got an RBI single from Brian Hebl, and also saw Dave Mills and Phillips both score on an errant pickoff throw in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead.
