THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville baseball rolls in first game at Hebl Field in 2010

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 10, 2010

Pardeeville pitchers Nate Schmidt and Zach Weihert combined to throw a two-hit shutout, as the Bulldog baseball team beat Hustisford/Dodgeland 10-0 in five innings in the first game ever played at the new Hebl Field. Schmidt struck out three over four innings before Weihert struck out a pair and didn’t give up a hit in the fifth. Weihert had two hits, including the first ever homer at the park, a two-run shot that sailed over the 370-foot fence in right-center field.

April 10, 2006

Rio pinch hitter Casey Moon picked up her team’s only hit with one out in the seventh inning, and sparked a two-run rally to lead the Vikings softball squad to a 2-1 victory over rival Fall River. Moon’s single to center broke Fall River freshman pitcher Rachel Dauman’s no-hit bid. After the hit, Rio’s Heather Borde hit a grounder to third base, but an errant throw allowed Moon to score and Borde to motor all the way around to third base. A wild pitch would then allow Borde to score the winning run. Rio pitcher Rachel Dilley gave up just two hits and struck out 13 to get the win in the circle for the Vikings.

April 10, 2005