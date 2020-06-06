THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville girls have record-setting day at state track meet in 1981

June 6, 1981

Led by Louan Wade in the shot put and discus and Kathy Hein in 800 meters, the Portage girls track and field team scored 22 points and finished in third place in Class B at the state track and field meet in Madison. The placing was a bit of a surprise for the Portage girls, as it came just a few weeks after the team’s seven-year championship reign in the South Central Conference ended. After winning the shot put title the previous day, Wade finished fourth in the discus, despite being seeded ninth in the event. Hein finished in second place in 800 meters, even though she was seeded 10th in the event. In Class C, the Pardeeville girls finished in second place. The Bulldogs got a pair of state-record performances in the 400 and 800 meter relays from the team of Lori Hamilton, Darlene Houk, Cheryl Ricks and Mary Becker. The foursome won the 800 relay in 1:46.1 and took home the title in the 400 relay in 0:50.97. Kara Hughes took second in 1,600 meters before winning the 800 meters in 2:20.01.