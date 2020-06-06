THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville girls have record-setting day at state track meet in 1981

June 6, 2009
For the second day in a row, Pardeeville senior Samantha Bluske broke a long-standing school record at the state track and field meet in La Crosse. One day after breaking the school mark in the 1,600 meters, Bluske finished in third place in the Division 2 girls 3,200 meters with a time of 11 minutes, 1.3 seconds. In Division 3, Rio senior Keturah Vangen finished her high school career by finishing fifth in the 300 meter hurdles at the state meet in La Crosse.
June 6, 2006
For the first time in school history, the Portage baseball team advanced to the state tournament following a 7-3 victory over Prairie du Chien in a Division 2 sectional championship game in Madison. Portage was led by senior Matt Kabele, who pitched a complete game and also drove in three runs with a triple and a single. Portage reached the sectional championship game with a 2-1 victory over Whitewater earlier in the day. In that game, Portage got a three-hitter from Devin Bressers. … Portage freshman Lee Swan rebounded from his tough opening-round 82 to shoot a one-over-par 73 on the second day of the state boys golf tournament at University Ridge in Madison. The nine-shot improvement helped Swan jump 34 golfers in the Division 1 field, as he finished tied for 35th out of 104 golfers.
June 6, 2005
Portage’s Craig Cerbins fired a one-under-par 71 to finish in a three-way tie for second place, just one shot off the lead after the first day at the two-day state boys golf tournament at University Ridge in Madison. In Division 3, Pardeeville’s Sam Orth also played himself into contention for a state championship, shooting a 75 to finish in a tie for third place, just three shots off the lead.
June 6, 2003
Portage junior Kyle Stanley was the only Division 1 boys high jumper to clear the bar at 6 feet, 7 inches, earning him a gold medal at the state track and field meet in La Crosse.
June 6, 2000
Portage softball pitcher Jenny Bushey threw a three-hitter, but it wasn’t enough for the Portage softball team to advance, as it lost 1-0 to Appleton East in a Division 1 state semifinal game in Waukesha. Portage advanced to the semifinal with a 3-0 victory over Waukesha North in a quarterfinal game earlier in the day.
June 6, 1998
For the first time in school history, a Portage tennis doubles team won a state championship, as the duo of Mike Halberg and Ted Bradley defeated defending state champions Landon Lueck and Tyler Behrends, of River Falls in the Division 2 doubles championship match, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. … Portage senior Ricky Cheers finished his prep track career by winning a silver medal with his second-place jump in the Division 1 boys triple jump at the state track meet in La Crosse.
June 6, 1997
Portage freshman Ellen Steiner finished in second place in the Division 1 girls high jump at the state track and field meet in La Crosse, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 4 inches.
June 6, 1992
Westfield’s George Heeres won the Division 2 boys high jump at the state track and field meet in La Crosse, clearing the bar at 6 feet, 4 inches.
June 6, 1989
The Portage boys golf team finished in 12th place at the state boys golf tournament at Lake Arrowhead. Leading Portage was Scott Anthes with a 170 and Jeff Gaskell with a 171.
June 6, 1987
Poynette senior Erika Jeschke placed second in the Class B girls 100-meter dash and third in the 200 meters at the state track and field meet in Madison, helping the Poynette girls finish in seventh place overall. Poynette junior Charlotte Rittmeyer backed up Jeschke with a third place in 300 hurdles. In class C, Pardeeville’s Patti Van Swol finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles, helping the lady Bulldogs finish in 12th place overall. On the boys side, Pardeeville’s Mark Duffert finished third in the Class 800 meters and Rio senior Dan Buttery was fifth in the Class C 110 hurdles.
June 6, 1986
Poynette senior Rob Harper won the Class B boys shot put championship at the state track and field meet in Madison. Harper’s winning throw traveled 54 feet, 5 ½ inches.
June 6, 1985
The Montello softball team returned home from that Class C state softball tournament in Waukesha with the silver trophy after the Hilltoppers lost to Marion in the championship game, 8-1. Marion broke open a close game with five runs in the seventh inning. Earlier in the day, Montello advanced to the championship game with an 8-6 victory over Wonewoc-Center.
June 6, 1981
Led by Louan Wade in the shot put and discus and Kathy Hein in 800 meters, the Portage girls track and field team scored 22 points and finished in third place in Class B at the state track and field meet in Madison. The placing was a bit of a surprise for the Portage girls, as it came just a few weeks after the team’s seven-year championship reign in the South Central Conference ended. After winning the shot put title the previous day, Wade finished fourth in the discus, despite being seeded ninth in the event. Hein finished in second place in 800 meters, even though she was seeded 10th in the event. In Class C, the Pardeeville girls finished in second place. The Bulldogs got a pair of state-record performances in the 400 and 800 meter relays from the team of Lori Hamilton, Darlene Houk, Cheryl Ricks and Mary Becker. The foursome won the 800 relay in 1:46.1 and took home the title in the 400 relay in 0:50.97. Kara Hughes took second in 1,600 meters before winning the 800 meters in 2:20.01.
