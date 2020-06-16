THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville settles for silver at 2011 state baseball tournament

June 16, 2011

The Pardeeville baseball team couldn’t hold its 6-3 victory in the Division 3 state championship game, losing to Winnebago Lutheran 10-6 at the state baseball tournament in Grand Chute. After Pardeeville scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead, the Vikings answered with five runs in the home half of the inning to surge in front for good. An RBI single by Eric Curtis and then a two-run double by Riley Schmidt were the big hits in the three-run fifth for Pardeeville. The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a long two-run homer by Zach Weihert. The loss ended Pardeeville’s first ever trip to the state tournament. The Bulldogs finished with a 23-5 record.

June 16, 2004

Josh Krueger’s two-run single in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the winning hit, lifting the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 7-5 victory over host McFarland. With two outs in the eighth, Darrin Berger reached on a McFarland error and Matt Kabele doubled, putting runners on second and third. That set the stage for Krueger’s winning hit. Kabele led Portage with three hits, and also got the win on the mound for Portage.

June 16, 2000