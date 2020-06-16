THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville settles for silver at 2011 state baseball tournament

June 16, 2017
Portage’s Melissa Leet, Pardeeville’s Mikayla Brouette and Rio’s Paige Schneider and Dakota Hutzler all played in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Leet was playing for the Division 2 South squad and ended up with two points, three blocks and six rebounds in a 65-46 loss to the North. Brouette was a member of the Division 4 South team and had four points in an 86-62 win over the North. Schneider and Hutzler played for the Division 5 South, helping their team to a 78-69 win over the North. Schneider made nine of 10 free throws and finished with 11 points. Hutzler had seven points. The Division 5 South team also had Rio head coach Deb Hutzler and assistant coach Rusty Sunde on its coaching staff.
June 16, 2012
Poynette’s bid to repeat as state champions ended with an 8-3 loss to Stevens Point Pacelli in the Division 3 state title game at the state softball tournament in Madison. It was a rare off day for the Pumas, who committed six errors and were out-hit 14-7 against a Pacelli team that lost to Poynette in the state title game the previous season. Tori Blumenstein’s two-run single in the third inning gave Poynette a 3-1 lead, but the Cardinals dominated the game down the stretch, scoring two in the fourth, two in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Blumenstein had three hits and Brittany Falk had two hits in the loss for Poynette.
June 16, 2011
The Pardeeville baseball team couldn’t hold its 6-3 victory in the Division 3 state championship game, losing to Winnebago Lutheran 10-6 at the state baseball tournament in Grand Chute. After Pardeeville scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead, the Vikings answered with five runs in the home half of the inning to surge in front for good. An RBI single by Eric Curtis and then a two-run double by Riley Schmidt were the big hits in the three-run fifth for Pardeeville. The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a long two-run homer by Zach Weihert. The loss ended Pardeeville’s first ever trip to the state tournament. The Bulldogs finished with a 23-5 record.
June 16, 2004
Josh Krueger’s two-run single in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the winning hit, lifting the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 7-5 victory over host McFarland. With two outs in the eighth, Darrin Berger reached on a McFarland error and Matt Kabele doubled, putting runners on second and third. That set the stage for Krueger’s winning hit. Kabele led Portage with three hits, and also got the win on the mound for Portage.
June 16, 2000
After giving up four runs in the top of the first inning, the Portage American Legion Baseball team rallied for a 12-4 victory over DeForest. Portage scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-all tie. Justin Ostrowski, Mark Gessner and Matt Kinion all had RBI singles in the inning, while bases-loaded walks by J.J. Heesch and Cole Schider also scored runs in the big inning for Portage. Phil Canales got the win for Portage. Canales came on in relief in the first inning and only gave up one hit the rest of the way.
June 16, 1995
The Portage American Legion Baseball team won its second and third straight games at the Kenosha Legion Baseball Tournament. In the first win of the day, Portage had 15 hits in a 9-6 victory over the Kenosha Kiwanis. Brian Calkins struck out seven in six innings of work to get the victory. Portage scored four runs in the third to take a 5-0 lead. Joe Zydowsky and Mike Smith both had run-scoring hits in the inning. Portage’s second win of the day was a 13-4 pounding of East Moline (Ill.). In that win, Portage scored five in the first inning and then got homers from B.J. Brant and John Zydowsky.
June 16, 1993
The Portage summer softball team swept a Vacationland League doubleheader from Tomah, winning 2-0 and 11-1. In the first game, Portage got just hits — singles from Jenny Krueger and Carrie Kidd — but it was enough to get the victory. Staci Quirk was the winning pitcher for Portage. She gave up just one hit, struck out nine and walked only one in the shutout victory. In the second game, Portage’s Brooke Bell threw a no-hitter. She finished with nine strikeouts. Portage’s offense was led by Jill Gunderson, who had two hits, including a triple.
June 16, 1985
Madison native Andy North won his second career U.S. Open after shooting a 4-over-par 74 on the final day of the event, held at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Birmingham, Michigan. North finished with a 1-under-par total of 279. North took advantage of T.C. Chen’s collapse. Chen, who led through the first three round, lost a four-shot lead when he recorded a quadruple bogey 8 on the fifth hole. North’s previous U.S. Open title came in 1978.
