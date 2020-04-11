THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville's Manthey tosses his 2nd no-hitter in 8 days in 1991

April 11, 2006
Portage’s Matt Kabele threw four innings of no-hit baseball, while also hitting a home run and driving in three to lead the Warriors’ baseball squad to a 13-0 victory in five innings over DeForest at Bidwell Field. Kabele needed just 56 pitches to get through four innings. He finished with six strikeouts and just one walk. Freshman Greg Koch pitched the fifth inning for Portage, and gave up an infield single for DeForest’s only hit of the game. Kabele, Steve Considine and Tyler Feucht all had two hits for Portage in the win.
April 11, 2004
Phil Mickelson drained an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, giving him a one-shot victory over Ernie Els at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. The victory was Mickelson’s first after 42 straight misses in golf’s major tournaments.
April 11, 2003
Pardeeville softball coach Donny Chapman picked up his first victory in charge of the program, as the Bulldogs rallied from a 7-3 deficit to beat Montello, 8-7 in nine innings in a game played in Pardeeville. Pardeeville tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the seventh and then won it in the ninth on Abby Hosig’s RBI single. Hosig also got the win in the circle for Pardeeville, holding Montello to just two hits. She finished with 17 strikeouts, but also had nine walks.
April 11, 1996
John Zydowsky’s two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning proved to the difference as the Portage baseball team picked up a 5-4 victory over Madison Edgewood in Portage. After Edgewood took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Portage got one of those runs back in the home half of the inning on a RBI single by Corey Clemmons. Jason Vandemark followed with a two-run single, giving Portage a 3-2 lead. Zydowsky’s homer the following inning made it 5-2. Edgewood scored a run in the third to make it 5-3, and nearly tied the game in the top of the seventh. A double by Edgewood’s Matt Wilson scored one run to make it 5-4, but the game-tying run was thrown out at the plate on a perfect relay from Glenn Smith to Zydowsky to Mike Smith at home, allowing the Warriors to hold on for the win.
April 11, 1991
Portage senior Tim Mittlesteadt threw a four-hit shutout and cracked a two-run home run, leading the Warrior baseball team to a 3-0 South Central Conference victory over host Nekoosa. Mittlesteadt struck out seven and didn’t issue a walk. Portage only mustered four hits in the win, and didn’t have any hits until Rusty O’Keefe broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single in the sixth. Portage would score all three of its runs in the seventh. … Pardeeville pitcher Matt Manthey tossed his second no-hitter in eight days as the Pardeeville baseball team beat Cambria-Friesland 2-1 in its Dual County Conference opener. Manthey struck out 18 and walked three in the victory. Chris Vilstrup had two hits for Pardeeville, including a homer in the fifth inning.
April 11, 1986
The Portage boys tennis team improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in South Central Conference play with an 8-1 victory over host Reedsburg. Portage won all six singles matches, including Scott Gerstenkorn at No. 4 singles, who won his match 10-0. Other singles victories for Portage came from Paul Syftestad, Dan Benbow, Pete Syftestad, Steve Seiler and Kyle Geltmeyer.
