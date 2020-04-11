THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville's Manthey tosses his 2nd no-hitter in 8 days in 1991

April 11, 1996

John Zydowsky’s two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning proved to the difference as the Portage baseball team picked up a 5-4 victory over Madison Edgewood in Portage. After Edgewood took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Portage got one of those runs back in the home half of the inning on a RBI single by Corey Clemmons. Jason Vandemark followed with a two-run single, giving Portage a 3-2 lead. Zydowsky’s homer the following inning made it 5-2. Edgewood scored a run in the third to make it 5-3, and nearly tied the game in the top of the seventh. A double by Edgewood’s Matt Wilson scored one run to make it 5-4, but the game-tying run was thrown out at the plate on a perfect relay from Glenn Smith to Zydowsky to Mike Smith at home, allowing the Warriors to hold on for the win.