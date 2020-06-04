THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville's Mikayla Brouette wins triple jump title in 2017

June 4, 1996

The Pardeeville softball team won a pair of Division 3 sectional games in Boscobel, including a 2-1 victory over Marshall in the sectional final, earning a trip to the state tournament for the first time in school history. In the victory over Marshall, Pardeeville scored both of its runs in the third inning. With two outs, Teri Hepler reached on a dropped fly ball. Erin Allegar followed with an RBI single to make it 1-0. Angie Turner followed with an RBI double to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Pardeeville advanced to the sectional final with a 14-0 victory over Highland earlier in the day. … The Lodi boys golf team won a one-hole playoff against New Berlin to finish in first place at the Division 2 boys state golf tournament in Madison. The Lodi team of Nathan Scott, Jason Meek, Ben Brereton, Sam Falkenstein and Aaron Goninen combined to bring home the program’s second state title and first since winning in 1990. Scott finished third in the individual battle with a 155, five shots off the lead.