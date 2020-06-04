THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville's Mikayla Brouette wins triple jump title in 2017

June 4, 2017
Pardeeville senior Mikayla Brouette won the Division 3 girls triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 9 ¼ inches at the state track and field meet in La Crosse. The finish came after Brouette had finished sixth in the event the previous two seasons. Competing in the same event, Rio senior Dakota Hutzler finished third with a jump of 36-09.
June 4, 2015
The Poynette softball team pounded out 11 hits, including a three-run homer by sophomore Haley Radewan in a five-run first inning, on its way to a 10-0 victory over Cuba City in five innings in a Division 3 sectional championship in Boscobel. With the victory, Poynette advanced to the state tournament for the eighth time in program history, and the first time since 2012.
June 4, 2009
Portage senior Chris Zimmerman lost in his state tournament debut, losing in the opening round of the Division 2 tournament in Madison, 6-3, 6-3 to Xavier junior Cassian Utrie.
June 4, 2007
Playing in steady rain, Portage’s Brian Cacic shot a 19-over-par 91 on the first day of the Division 1 boys golf state tournament at University Ridge in Madison. The 91 put Cacic 21 shots off the lead heading to the second day of the two-day tournament.
June 4, 2005
Poynette’s Mitch Spees won the Division 2 championship in the 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet in La Crosse with a time of 39.08 seconds.
June 4, 2004
Portage’s Kyle Stanley cleared 6 feet, 7 inches, winning the Division 1 boys high jump title at the state track and field meet in La Crosse for the second year in a row.
June 4, 2003
Led by Jordan Parker’s 75, the Pardeeville boys golf team finished in first place at the Division 3 Barneveld Sectional, qualifying the Bulldogs as a team for the state golf tournament at University Ridge in Madison for the first time in school history. Pardeeville shot a school-record 321 at the meet, beating runner-up Iowa-Grant by four strokes.
June 4, 2002
Having to wait out a pair of long rain delays, Pardeeville’s Jordan Parker shot a 92 on the second day of the Division 3 state boys golf tournament at University Ridge in Madison. The round came one day after Parker shot a 46 in an opening round that was shortened to just nine holes due to rain, giving him a two-day, 27-hole total of 138, putting him 30 shots behind individual champion, Chris Benson of Cambridge.
June 4, 1998
Poynette softball earned a Division 2 regional title with a 6-4 victory over Lodi. With Lodi leading 3-2, Poynette retook the lead with a four-run fifth inning. Tiffany Krigbaum’s 3-run double was the big hit of the inning. Kristina Crapp followed with a double of her own, driving in Krigbaum to make it 6-3.
June 4, 1996
The Pardeeville softball team won a pair of Division 3 sectional games in Boscobel, including a 2-1 victory over Marshall in the sectional final, earning a trip to the state tournament for the first time in school history. In the victory over Marshall, Pardeeville scored both of its runs in the third inning. With two outs, Teri Hepler reached on a dropped fly ball. Erin Allegar followed with an RBI single to make it 1-0. Angie Turner followed with an RBI double to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Pardeeville advanced to the sectional final with a 14-0 victory over Highland earlier in the day. … The Lodi boys golf team won a one-hole playoff against New Berlin to finish in first place at the Division 2 boys state golf tournament in Madison. The Lodi team of Nathan Scott, Jason Meek, Ben Brereton, Sam Falkenstein and Aaron Goninen combined to bring home the program’s second state title and first since winning in 1990. Scott finished third in the individual battle with a 155, five shots off the lead.
June 4, 1994
Poynette high jumper Jack Hoffman clears 6 feet, 8 inches in the Division 2 high jump to finish in first place at the state track and field meet in La Crosse. Pardeeville junior Lindsey Sanborn finished third in the Division 3 girls 400 meters in 1:00.32. Montello’s Jeanne Heinick finished fifth in the girls Division 3 discus (118-0).
June 4, 1991
The Montello boys golf team finished in eighth place in Division 3 at the state boys golf tournament in Mishicot with a team score of 763. Elkhart Lake won the team title with a 681. Montello’s Jason Kohnke was in the hunt for a medal after shooting an 84 on the first day but he dropped back with a 96 on the second day, finishing 17 shots off the lead.
June 4, 1990
Portage’s Bob Raimer shot an opening-round 89 at the Class A boys state golf tournament in Mishicot. The score put him 17 shots off the lead heading to the second day of the tournament.
June 4, 1983
Portage junior Greg Preuss ran the 110-meter high hurdles in a career-best 15.02 seconds, which was good enough to finish in first place in Class B at the state track and field meet in Madison. Poynette’s Jenny Garske and Montello’s Lisa Campion gave the area three state champions. Garske won the Class C girls 800 meters in 2:21.01. Campion finished first in the Class C girls 100 meters in 0:12.73. Portage senior Kathy Hein finished second in the Class B girls 1,600 meters in 5:08.68.
