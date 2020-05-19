THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville's Samantha Bluske sets conference record in 3,200 meters

May 19, 2009
The Pardeeville girls track and field team won the Trailways Conference championship for the fourth year in a row, winning the conference meet in Randolph with 141 points. The Bulldogs were led by senior Samantha Bluske, who won a pair of individual events, including the 3,200 meters with conference record time of 11 minutes, 25.82 seconds. The record still stands today. The Pardeeville boys finished third at the meet. … The Portage boys and girls track and field teams both finished in seventh place at the Badger North Conference meet, which they hosted in Portage, but senior Jake Hohlstein did win the lone conference championship of the day for the Warriors. Hohlstein won the boys shot put with a distance of 49 feet, 5 ½ inches, which was almost 3 feet better than runner-up Nate Brey of Reedsburg.
May 19, 2006
The Portage baseball team moved into a three-way tie for first place in the Badger North Conference with a 4-3 victory over host Baraboo. The big hit for Portage came in the fourth inning when Jake Friend cracked a three-run double to right-center field to give the Warriors the lead. Matt Kabele struck out four in 2 1/3 innings of relief to get the win for the Warriors.
May 19, 2003
Courtney Jordak and Carrie Franson combined to throw a one-hitter, and the Poynette softball team scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to clinching the outright South Central Conference championship with a 12-1 victory over Nekoosa. Jordak pitched the first four innings of the game and continued her streak of not giving up an earned run on the season. Carlyn Cooley’s three-run triple was the big hit of the opening inning, which included eight hits in total.
May 19, 2000
Kyle Kaufman and Shaun Corning combined to throw a no-hitter in a 5-0 victory over Reedsburg, which clinched the South Central Conference championship for the Portage baseball team. Kaufman and Corning both handled the pitching duties to keep both pitchers fresh for the following week’s playoff opener. Kaufman struck out nine with just two walks in four innings. Corning fanned eight with just one walk over the final three innings. Portage took control of the game with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Josh Ostrowski and Tim Williams both had RBIs in the opening frame. The win improved Portage to 15-3 overall and 11-1 in the SCC.
May 19, 1997
Montello ace Niki Kintop held Westfield to just three hits in a 5-2 victory that gave the Hilltoppers softball team a sixth straight Dual County Conference championship. Kintop also had three of her team’s nine hits at the plate to help hold off the Pioneers. After losing its conference opener to Green Lake, Montello reeled off 12 straight league victories to clinch the title.
May 19, 1988
Portage’s Eric Poppy won the 300 intermediate hurdles at the South Central Conference Meet in Nekoosa, setting a new SCC record with a time of 41.40 seconds. His time beat the old conference record of 41.80 seconds, set by Portage’s Phil Hinze in 1985. Poppy also won the 110 hurdles in 15.7 seconds. The other individual championship for Portage came in the girls 3,200 meters, where Anna Leeg won in 12:09. Portage’s Meaghan Mandli finished third in the 300 hurdles, but set a school record in the event with a time of 47.60 seconds.
May 19, 1987
The Chicago White Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1, handing the Brewers their club-record, 12th straight loss. Milwaukee, which began the season with 13 straight wins, had not won a game since a May 2 win over Seattle, and dropped to 20-15 on the season.
