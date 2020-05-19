THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Pardeeville's Samantha Bluske sets conference record in 3,200 meters

May 19, 2000

Kyle Kaufman and Shaun Corning combined to throw a no-hitter in a 5-0 victory over Reedsburg, which clinched the South Central Conference championship for the Portage baseball team. Kaufman and Corning both handled the pitching duties to keep both pitchers fresh for the following week’s playoff opener. Kaufman struck out nine with just two walks in four innings. Corning fanned eight with just one walk over the final three innings. Portage took control of the game with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Josh Ostrowski and Tim Williams both had RBIs in the opening frame. The win improved Portage to 15-3 overall and 11-1 in the SCC.

May 19, 1997

Montello ace Niki Kintop held Westfield to just three hits in a 5-2 victory that gave the Hilltoppers softball team a sixth straight Dual County Conference championship. Kintop also had three of her team’s nine hits at the plate to help hold off the Pioneers. After losing its conference opener to Green Lake, Montello reeled off 12 straight league victories to clinch the title.

May 19, 1988