THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Polnow throws first no-hitter in Portage softball history in 1991

April 30, 2005

Portage junior Craig Cerbins shot a 73 to win the Waunakee Invitational by one shot over McFarland’s Nick Engen and Janesville Craig’s Sam Van Galder. Cerbins was three strokes behind Engen, his playing partner, with nine holes to go, but rallied down the stretch for the victory. McFarland won the Division 2 team battle with a 328, while Portage was sixth with a 345.

April 30, 2002

Portage softball seniors Sadie Kleespie and Lauren Canales combined to score the game’s only run in a 1-0 victory over host Waunakee. With the game scoreless heading to the seventh inning, Kleespie lead off the top of the frame with a double down the left field line. Kleespie would advance to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly to left by Canales. Megan Koch got the win in the circle for Portage, striking out six while holding Waunakee scoreless on six hits. … The Poynette softball team picked up an 8-2 victory over Wisconsin Dells, giving head coach Bob Tomlinson his 300th career coaching victory.