THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage and Poynette softball win state titles in 2005

June 11, 2005
Portage pitcher Katie Stilwell tossed her second straight shutout, giving up just four hits and striking out four, leading the Portage softball team to a Division 2 state championship with a 3-0 victory over New London at the state softball tournament in Madison. The championship was the program’s first state title. The Warriors broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning when Renee Baker’s two-run single with two outs made it 2-0. Baker, who advanced to second on the throw home, would also score in the inning on a New London error. The 3-run lead would be more than enough for Stilwell, who walked a batter in the sixth, and gave up a single in the seventh, but got the final six outs without much trouble. Before Portage reached the championship game it had to finish its semifinal game with Rice Lake, which was suspended due to rain the previous night with Portage leading 3-0. Stilwell finished off her 13-strikeout performance by getting the final 10 outs of the game, giving Portage a 3-0 victory. … One day after Poynette’s Courtney Jordak threw a one-hitter in a Division 3 state semifinal victory over Crandon, Carrie Franson threw a one-hitter to lead the Poynette softball team to a 3-1 victory over McDonell Central in the Division 3 state title game at the state softball tournament in Madison. Franson finished with 13 strikeouts and just one walk, finishing off a 26-0 season for the Indians, who won the second state title in program history. Madeline Dugolenski had two hits for Poynette in the victory.
June 11, 2003
Courtney Jordak threw a one-hitter to lead the Poynette softball team to a 7-0 victory over Wabeno/Laona in a Division 3 state semifinal game at the state softball tournament in Madison. Poynette had just three hits in the game, but took advantage of four errors and 13 walks issued by Wabeno/Laona pitching. Julie Stewart had two of Poynette’s hits, including an RBI single in Poynette’s two-run fourth inning. The victory sent the Indians on to the state championship game to face top-ranked Horicon the following day.
June 11, 1995
Lee Realty, of Portage, defeated Toot’s Tap, of Sun Prairie, 3-0 in the championship game of the Doug Bogue Invitational fastpitch softball tournament. Brian Lathrop gave up just four hits and struck out nine to lead Lee Realty to the championship-clinching victory. A RBI double by Jerry Kabele gave Lee Realty a 1-0 lead in the fifth. The Portage team added a run in the sixth on an RBI by Matt Huebner. Hits from Kabele and Steve Jacobs gave Lee Realty an insurance run in the seventh.
June 11, 1992
The Lodi softball team had to settle for second place following a 13-5 loss to Southern Door in the Division 2 state championship game at the state softball tournament in Waukesha. Kay Hallenback had two of Lodi’s three hits in the game. Lodi advanced to the championship game with a 9-2 victory over Wittenberg-Birnamwood earlier in the day.
June 11, 1989
Portage’s Lee Realty claimed the Doug Bogue Invitational championship with a 3-0 victory over Basemans in the final day of the three-day fastpitch softball tournament in Portage. Clark Schlender was the winning pitcher in all five of Lee Realty’s wins in the tournament, and Bryan Albrecht smashed a two-run homer in the fourth inning of the championship game.
June 11, 1988
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Robin Yount hit for the cycle in Milwaukee’s 16-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. Yount singled in the first inning, homered in the third, doubled in the sixth and then tripled in the eighth to become the third Brewers players to hit for the cycle, joining Mike Hegan and Charlie Moore. Paul Molitor had a chance to also hit for the cycle, as he needed just a home run when he was pulled in the sixth inning by manager Tom Trebelhorn.
