THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage and Poynette softball win state titles in 2005

June 11, 2005

Portage pitcher Katie Stilwell tossed her second straight shutout, giving up just four hits and striking out four, leading the Portage softball team to a Division 2 state championship with a 3-0 victory over New London at the state softball tournament in Madison. The championship was the program’s first state title. The Warriors broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning when Renee Baker’s two-run single with two outs made it 2-0. Baker, who advanced to second on the throw home, would also score in the inning on a New London error. The 3-run lead would be more than enough for Stilwell, who walked a batter in the sixth, and gave up a single in the seventh, but got the final six outs without much trouble. Before Portage reached the championship game it had to finish its semifinal game with Rice Lake, which was suspended due to rain the previous night with Portage leading 3-0. Stilwell finished off her 13-strikeout performance by getting the final 10 outs of the game, giving Portage a 3-0 victory. … One day after Poynette’s Courtney Jordak threw a one-hitter in a Division 3 state semifinal victory over Crandon, Carrie Franson threw a one-hitter to lead the Poynette softball team to a 3-1 victory over McDonell Central in the Division 3 state title game at the state softball tournament in Madison. Franson finished with 13 strikeouts and just one walk, finishing off a 26-0 season for the Indians, who won the second state title in program history. Madeline Dugolenski had two hits for Poynette in the victory.