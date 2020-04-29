THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball beats Verona in Miller Park in 2015

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 29, 2015

Jakob Kastenolz laced a first inning three-run double to the warning track in left center field, Hunter Lehman scattered five hits over six good innings of work and the Portage baseball team didn’t commit a single error on its way to an impressive 8-2, non-conference victory over Verona at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Patrick Austin had two hits for Portage in the win, including a double. The Warriors improved to 9-2 on the season with the victory.

April 29, 2009

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo struck out a career-high 11 batters, and was responsible for the game’s only run when he homered in the seventh inning in a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park. Gallardo gave up just two hits in eight innings of work. The win was Milwaukee’s 15th in a row over the Pirates.

April 29, 2006