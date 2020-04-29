THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball beats Verona in Miller Park in 2015

April 29, 2015
Jakob Kastenolz laced a first inning three-run double to the warning track in left center field, Hunter Lehman scattered five hits over six good innings of work and the Portage baseball team didn’t commit a single error on its way to an impressive 8-2, non-conference victory over Verona at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Patrick Austin had two hits for Portage in the win, including a double. The Warriors improved to 9-2 on the season with the victory.
April 29, 2009
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo struck out a career-high 11 batters, and was responsible for the game’s only run when he homered in the seventh inning in a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park. Gallardo gave up just two hits in eight innings of work. The win was Milwaukee’s 15th in a row over the Pirates.
April 29, 2006
The Portage boys track and field team finished in first place at the Oregon Relays. The Portage boys were led by Lou Hurd, Eric Stanford and Brock Reeson, who combined efforts to win the discus relay. The Portage trio of Kyle Roche, Justin Gaunt and Tony Ryan won the high jump relay. Roche, Gaunt and Patric Apel then combined to win the long jump relay. Portage finished 15 points ahead of host Oregon to win the team title. … Picking fourth overall following a 4-12 season, the Green Bay Packers selected Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk in the NFL Draft. The Packers also traded wide receiver Javon Walker to the Denver Broncos for a second round pick.
April 29, 2004
Brian Feucht homered twice, leading the Portage baseball team to a 10-3 Badger North Conference victory over Mount Horeb. Feucht’s first homer was a three-run shot in the first inning. His second blast was a two-run homer that gave the Warriors an 8-1 lead in the second inning.
April 29, 2002
The Portage baseball team improved to 10-0 on the season with a 1-0 victory over Nekoosa at Bidwell Field. Portage pitcher Jason Ballweg went the distance on the mound, holding the Papermakers to just three hits. Portage scored the game’s only run on a Nate Cutsforth sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning.
April 29, 2001
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Geoff Jenkins homered twice in a 10-0 victory over the Montreal Expos at Miller Park. The two-homer game for Jenkins came one day after he hit three homers in a game, giving him five home runs in two games, tying a major league record. He became the 22nd player to hit five homers in two games and the first National League player to do it in 10 years.
April 29, 1994
Montello sophomore pitcher Eric Drew threw his second no-hitter of the season in a 3-1 victory over Berlin. Drew, who also had three one-hitters on the season for the Hilltoppers, struck out 12 batters in the win.
April 29, 1993
Portage pitchers Josh Bushey and Scott Bauer combined to hold Baraboo to just one hit, and Dave Schelble hit a grand slam off the scoreboard in right-center field to lead the Warriors baseball team to a 10-0 victory over the Thunderbirds in Portage. Joe Zydwosky and Tim Branshaw also homered in the win for the Warriors, who picked up their fifth straight South Central Conference victory.
