THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball held on to beat Tomah in 2015

April 2, 2015
The Portage baseball team opened its season with a 13-10 victory over Tomah at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston. Portage scored seven runs in the first two innings to surge out to a quick 7-0 lead. Portage’s lead ballooned to 13-2 thanks to a five-run fifth inning that included a two-run single by Tyler Boodry and a two-run triple by Andrew Pinion. Portage was one out away from winning the game via the 10-run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning when Tomah rallied to score seven runs, trimming Portage’s lead to 13-9. Tomah did get the tying run to the plate with just one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Portage reliever Patrick Austin got the final two outs to nail down the victory. Sam Harkins, Evan Walz, Jack Nelson, Austin and Pinion each had multi-hit games for Portage.
April 2, 2007
Milwaukee ace pitcher Ben Sheets threw a complete game, two-hitter to lead the Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on opening day at Miller Park. The lone run of the game for the Dodgers came on a Jeff Kent solo home run in the second inning. After giving up the blast, Sheets retired the next 22 batters he faced. J.J. Hardy had three hits and Bill Hall homered in the victory.
April 2, 1998
The Pardeeville baseball team opened its season with a 10-5 victory over Cambridge at Chandler Park in Pardeeville. Pardeeville scored three runs in both the third and fifth innings. Leading the offense with multi-hit games for Pardeeville were Jeff Jenkins, Daryl Zimmerman and Josh Sween. … In major league baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers picked up their first win as a member of the National League with an 8-6 victory over the Braves in Atlanta. Brewers slugger Jeromy Burnitz homered twice, including an 11th-inning grand slam. Milwaukee took a 4-2 lead on Jeff Cirillo’s two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, but closer Doug Jones couldn’t hold the lead, giving up homers to Andres Galarraga and Javy Lopez in the bottom of the inning.
April 2, 1991
Westfield’s Jennifer Fenske clubbed two double and a pair of homers, while teammate Trudy Larson tossed a two-hitter to lead the Pioneers to an 11-0 victory over Pardeeville in a Dual County Conference game in Pardeeville. Tammy Quinn, Rae Ann Fullmer and Tara Byers had two hits each for Westfield in the victory. In other Dual Country Conference softball action, Montello’s Becky Nys tossed a three-hitter and Kris Vertz had four hits to lead Montello to a 24-0 thrashing of Randolph.
April 2, 1990
UNLV throttled Duke 103-73 for the most lopsided victory in the history of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national title game. It was the first time in championship game history a team scored more than 100 points, a feat that hasn’t been matched since.
