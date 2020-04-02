THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball held on to beat Tomah in 2015

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 2, 2015

The Portage baseball team opened its season with a 13-10 victory over Tomah at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston. Portage scored seven runs in the first two innings to surge out to a quick 7-0 lead. Portage’s lead ballooned to 13-2 thanks to a five-run fifth inning that included a two-run single by Tyler Boodry and a two-run triple by Andrew Pinion. Portage was one out away from winning the game via the 10-run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning when Tomah rallied to score seven runs, trimming Portage’s lead to 13-9. Tomah did get the tying run to the plate with just one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Portage reliever Patrick Austin got the final two outs to nail down the victory. Sam Harkins, Evan Walz, Jack Nelson, Austin and Pinion each had multi-hit games for Portage.

April 2, 2007

Milwaukee ace pitcher Ben Sheets threw a complete game, two-hitter to lead the Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on opening day at Miller Park. The lone run of the game for the Dodgers came on a Jeff Kent solo home run in the second inning. After giving up the blast, Sheets retired the next 22 batters he faced. J.J. Hardy had three hits and Bill Hall homered in the victory.

April 2, 1998