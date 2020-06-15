THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball pounds West De Pere for program's first state title

June 15, 2016

An early deficit spelled doom for the Lodi baseball team as the Blue Devils failed to rally in a 4-1 loss to Milwaukee Lutheran in a Division 2 state semifinal game in Grand Chute. Despite a two-hour delay due to heavy rains, the Red Knights jumped over Lodi senior starter Garrett McGraw early on, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, including an RBI triple by Nick Winter, for a quick 3-0 lead. Lodi responded with a run in the home half of the opening frame on an RBI double by Garrett Wegner, but the Blue Devils struggled the rest of the night against Winter. Winter began to mix speeds on the Blue Devils, striking out the side in the second and fourth innings en route to racking up 15 punchouts. Lodi continued to hang around until Winter shut the door with an RBI double in the top of the fifth, before sitting down nine out of 10 batters to close out the game. McGraw struck out seven in the complete game loss as Lodi finished the season 26-3.