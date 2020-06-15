THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball pounds West De Pere for program's first state title

June 15, 2016
An early deficit spelled doom for the Lodi baseball team as the Blue Devils failed to rally in a 4-1 loss to Milwaukee Lutheran in a Division 2 state semifinal game in Grand Chute. Despite a two-hour delay due to heavy rains, the Red Knights jumped over Lodi senior starter Garrett McGraw early on, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, including an RBI triple by Nick Winter, for a quick 3-0 lead. Lodi responded with a run in the home half of the opening frame on an RBI double by Garrett Wegner, but the Blue Devils struggled the rest of the night against Winter. Winter began to mix speeds on the Blue Devils, striking out the side in the second and fourth innings en route to racking up 15 punchouts. Lodi continued to hang around until Winter shut the door with an RBI double in the top of the fifth, before sitting down nine out of 10 batters to close out the game. McGraw struck out seven in the complete game loss as Lodi finished the season 26-3.
June 15, 2011
Freshman Riley Schmidt’s bloop single into right field in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home Logan Dredske for the game-winning run, lifting the Pardeeville baseball team to a 6-5 victory over Grantsburg in a Division 3 state semifinal game at the state baseball tournament in Grand Chute. Pardeeville entered the seventh inning trailing 5-3, but rallied for three runs in its final at-bat to get the victory, which sent the Bulldogs onto the state championship game against Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran the following day. A pair of Grantsburg errors to open the seventh put Pardeeville in position to make its comeback. A sacrifice fly by Eric Curtis drove in the first run to make it 5-4. A wild pitch allowed Nate Schmidt to score the tying run. Back-to-back walks to Dredske and Dakota Cutsforth set the table for Riley Schmidt’s heroics. The comeback was the second straight rally in the final innings for the Bulldogs. In the sectional final against Westby, Pardeeville entered the sixth inning trailing 5-0, but came back and got a three-run, walk-off homer from Curtis to win that game.
June 15, 2006
Matt Kabele and Trevin Kreier combined for a three-hit performance, while Sean Luedeman and Devin Bressers each had a pair of hits to help power Portage to an 8-2 win over West De Pere for the program’s first-ever WIAA Division 2 state championship in Grand Chute. Portage torched Phantoms starter Matt Doxtator early on, pushing across six runs on six hits in the first five innings, including an RBI triple by No. 8 hitter Cody Schmidt and an RBI double by No. 7 hitter Wes Doleshaw. The Warriors pounded out 10 hits, with eight different players contributing at least a hit, and took advantage of four Phantoms errors. Trailing 6-0 heading to the sixth inning, West De Pere cut into Portage’s lead with a pair of runs on back-to-back RBI singles, but the Warriors wasted little time answering back. Portage responded with a pair of runs in the home half, including an RBI double by Kabele and an RBI single by Tyler Feucht. Kabele, who finished with five strikeouts, retired the final three Phantom batters in order to finish off the Warriors’ 20-4 championship campaign.
June 15, 1976
Oakland Athletics owner Charles O. Finley sold stars Joe Rudi and Rollie Fingers to the Boston Red Sox and Vida Blue to the New York Yankees for $1 million apiece in the “Tuesday Night Massacre.” The trio were integral parts in leading the A’s to three straight World Series titles from 1972-74 and drastically affected the balance of power in the American League.
June 15, 1902
The Corisicana Indians set a Texas League record with a 51-3 thrashing over the Texarkana Casket Makers. The Indians, who at one point during the campaign strung together 27 consecutive wins, belted 21 home runs in the 48-run victory, spearheaded by catcher Justin Jay Clarke. The 19-year-old catcher went a perfect 8-for-8 with eight home runs, taking advantage of the reported 210-foot fence in right field. Clarke tallied a Texas League record 16 RBIs in the lopsided win.
