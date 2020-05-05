THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball, softball each earn convincing wins over DeForest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 5, 2005

The Portage baseball team turned things on after a slow start, riding a six-run third inning to a 9-2 win over DeForest in a Badger North Conference game at Bidwell Field. Nick Stilwell and Steve Considine hit back-to-back doubles to spark the Warriors’ rally before Portage plated its final three runs of the inning on wild pitches.

Darrin Berger and Matt Kabele each had a pair of hits, while Devin Bressers earned the complete game win for the Warriors. … The Portage softball team also took care of the Norskies, earning an 8-3 road win in non-conference action at DeForest.

Portage struck for five first-inning runs and never looked back as Rachel Wilson went 5 1/3 strong innings, while Jennifer Krueger had a trio of hits to lead the offensive attack. Katherine Harkins and Gretchen Peters each added a pair of hits, including a triple by the former, and Hannah Taylor added a double.

May 5, 1997

Niki Kintop did it all for the Montello softball team as she went 3-for-4 and picked up the complete game win as the Hilltoppers held off Pardeeville, 10-9, in a Dual County Conference game. After playing to a 4-4 tie through four innings, the Toppers took the lead for good with a four-run top of the fifth for an 8-4 lead.