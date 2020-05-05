THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball, softball each earn convincing wins over DeForest

May 5, 2005
The Portage baseball team turned things on after a slow start, riding a six-run third inning to a 9-2 win over DeForest in a Badger North Conference game at Bidwell Field. Nick Stilwell and Steve Considine hit back-to-back doubles to spark the Warriors’ rally before Portage plated its final three runs of the inning on wild pitches.
Darrin Berger and Matt Kabele each had a pair of hits, while Devin Bressers earned the complete game win for the Warriors. … The Portage softball team also took care of the Norskies, earning an 8-3 road win in non-conference action at DeForest.
Portage struck for five first-inning runs and never looked back as Rachel Wilson went 5 1/3 strong innings, while Jennifer Krueger had a trio of hits to lead the offensive attack. Katherine Harkins and Gretchen Peters each added a pair of hits, including a triple by the former, and Hannah Taylor added a double.
May 5, 1997
Niki Kintop did it all for the Montello softball team as she went 3-for-4 and picked up the complete game win as the Hilltoppers held off Pardeeville, 10-9, in a Dual County Conference game. After playing to a 4-4 tie through four innings, the Toppers took the lead for good with a four-run top of the fifth for an 8-4 lead.
The Bulldogs bit back with two in the home half of the fifth but Montello responded with a run in the sixth, and after a rain delay, another in the seventh before fending off a Pardeeville rally. Holly Cotter and Whitni Sheller each added a pair of hits for the Toppers, while Jamie Fisk struck out seven in the complete game loss for Pardeeville. Fisk and Melissa Howe each had two hits to lead the Bulldogs.
May 5, 1987
The Portage baseball team edged out a 4-3 walk-off win in nine innings of Mauston in a South Central Conference game. With the game knotted at 3, Portage’s Mike Lawton singled to lead off the home half of the ninth before stealing second base.
Lawton then headed to third on a wild pitch before motoring home after Mauston catcher Dan Miller threw wildly down to third. Tim Mittlesteadt went 2-for-3 with a home run while Lawton had a pair of hits and Andy Sawyer had a double in the win.
May 5, 1983
The Cambria-Friesland baseball team handed Westfield its first Dual County Conference loss of the season with a 5-2 win in league action. The Hilltoppers victory pulled them into a three-way tie with the Pioneers and Poynette atop the DCC. Jeff Link went 2-for-3 with a double, while Scott Brandsma struck out six, walked three and gave up six hits in the complete game win for the Toppers. Mike Petersen struck out eight, walked none and gave up seven hits in the complete game loss. … Dave Tomlinson went 3-for-4, including a pair of home runs, and four RBIs to help propel Poynette to a 5-1 win over Princeton. Aaron Wells went 3-for-4 with a double and John Yonkee and William Marquardt each added two hits for the Indians, who took advantage of 10 Tigers errors.
May 5, 1978
The Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose singled off of Montreal Expos’ pitcher Steve Rodgers for his 3,000th career hit, the 14th player in history to reach that milestone. Rose would go on to become baseball’s all-time hit king with 4,256. Ty Cobb is second all-time with 4,191.
May 5, 1969
The Milwaukee Bucks signed No. 1 overall draft pick Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). ... The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-106 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, giving the Celtics their sixth title over the Lakers in the decade (1962, 63, 65, 66 and 68 were the others, with the series in 62 and 66 also going seven games). It was also Boston’s 11th title in 13 the span of 13 years.
May 5, 1935
American Jesse Owens set the world record in the long jump at 26 feet, 8½ inches. The current record is 29-4¼ set by Mike Powell of the United States in 1991.
May 5, 1904
Cy Young pitched the first perfect game of the modern era, leading the Boston Americans to a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Athletics.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!