THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball swept doubleheader from Reedsburg in 1981

May 15, 2007
The Pardeeville boys and girls track and field teams both finished in first place at the Trailways Conference Meet, which was held on a rainy Tuesday in Pardeeville. Luke Standiford led the Pardeeville boys, setting conference records while winning the long jump, 200 meters and 400 meters. He also finished second in the triple jump, helping the Bulldog boys finished 45 points ahead of runner-up Deerfield. The Pardeeville girls were led by Samantha Bluske, who won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter races. The Pardeeville girls won the title by 24 ½ points over runner-up Randolph/Cambria-Friesland.
May 15, 2000
Poynette baseball pitcher Dustin Pieper faced the minimum while throwing a no-hitter in a 13-0 victory over Lodi in five innings. The only batter to reach base against Pieper was Josh Keller, who reached on an error in the third inning. Keller would later be erased on a double play. Pieper finished with five strikeouts. Ryan Schoeneberg led Poynette at the plate. He had three hits, drove in six and slugged a grand slam in the third. Rodney Curtis also homered for Poynette, who finished as Capitol Conference champions with a 12-2 record.
May 15, 1996
The Portage baseball team clinched its fourth straight South Central Conference championship with a 13-1 victory over Nekoosa. Portage jumped on the Papermakers right from the start, getting a two-run homer from John Zydowsky in the opening inning. The Warriors blew the game open with six runs in the third. Paul Slavik’s two-run single was part of the inning. Portage also got three straight doubles from Mike Smith, Brent Vogelsang and Zydowsky in the inning. Brian Calkins retired the first 10 batters he faced. He finished with 10 strikeouts and got the win.
May 15, 1995
The Cambria-Friesland baseball team survived a slugfest with Westfield, winning 19-17 and clinching the Dual County Conference championship. Both teams had 17 hits. Jason Vilkoski and Jason Congdon both homered in the loss for Westfield. Darrin Drews had four hits, including two doubles to lead the Toppers, who improved to 11-2 in the conference with the win. … The Montello softball team clinched its fourth straight Dual County Conference championship with a 10-4 victory over Pardeeville.
May 15, 1991
Paul Molitor became the fourth Milwaukee Brewers player to hit for the cycle and Milwaukee snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over Minnesota Twins. Molitor tripled in the first inning, singled in the third, doubled in the fifth and led off the seventh with a home run. Molitor was the first Milwaukee player to hit for the cycle since Robin Yount in 1988.
May 15, 1984
The Portage boys tennis team improved to 8-0 in South Central Conference play with a 9-0 victory over Sparta. Winning singles matches for Portage were Phil Zwettler, Dan Benbow, Pete Hibner, Eric Guzman, Todd Okray and Pete Systestad.
May 15, 1981
The Portage baseball team swept a doubleheader from Reedsburg, beating the Beavers 4-1 and 14-4. In the first game, Portage’s Jeff Raimer retired 17 straight batters at one point and gave up just two hits while striking out 10. In the second game, Portage scored seven runs in the second inning to put the Beavers away. A home run by Raimer tied the game. A three-run homer by Jerry Kabele followd later in the inning for the Warriors.
