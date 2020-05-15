THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball swept doubleheader from Reedsburg in 1981

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 15, 2007

The Pardeeville boys and girls track and field teams both finished in first place at the Trailways Conference Meet, which was held on a rainy Tuesday in Pardeeville. Luke Standiford led the Pardeeville boys, setting conference records while winning the long jump, 200 meters and 400 meters. He also finished second in the triple jump, helping the Bulldog boys finished 45 points ahead of runner-up Deerfield. The Pardeeville girls were led by Samantha Bluske, who won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter races. The Pardeeville girls won the title by 24 ½ points over runner-up Randolph/Cambria-Friesland.

May 15, 2000

Poynette baseball pitcher Dustin Pieper faced the minimum while throwing a no-hitter in a 13-0 victory over Lodi in five innings. The only batter to reach base against Pieper was Josh Keller, who reached on an error in the third inning. Keller would later be erased on a double play. Pieper finished with five strikeouts. Ryan Schoeneberg led Poynette at the plate. He had three hits, drove in six and slugged a grand slam in the third. Rodney Curtis also homered for Poynette, who finished as Capitol Conference champions with a 12-2 record.

May 15, 1996