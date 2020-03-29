THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball wins big in Metrodome showdown

March 30, 2010
The Lodi prep baseball team opened its season with an 11-7 victory over Pardeeville in a non-conference game at Pardeeville’s Chandler Park. Lodi collected 14 hits and scored in every inning but the second. Pardeeville scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 lead, and scored three more in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead, before the Blue Devils rallied for the win. Lodi’s Jordan Robertson and Pardeeville’s Dakota Cutsforth both homered in the game.
March 30, 2007
The Pardeeville and Rio baseball teams both picked up victories. In Pardeeville, Pat Banks had two hits, including a grand slam that bounced off the hood of a car parked beyond the left-field fence, leading the Bulldogs to a 15-5 victory in five innings over Randolph. In Rio, Vikings starting pitcher Darren Ladwig struck out 10 and gave up just four hits to lead the way in a 1-0 win over Poynette. Ladwig also scored Rio’s only run and collected his team’s only two hits in the game.
March 30, 2005
You have free articles remaining.
The Portage prep baseball team opened its season with an 11-0 thrashing of Edgerton in five innings in a game played at the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Portage pitchers Baker McDonald and Spencer Gilman combined to hold Edgerton hitless. Jon Heesch and McDonald each had two hits at the plate for Portage. One of Heesch’s hits was a three-run, inside-the-park home run. Nick Stillwell added a double for Portage, while Matt Kabele and McDonald both had triples.
March 30, 2001
Miller Park opens with the Milwaukee Brewers rallying for a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox in an exhibition game. The first home run ever hit at the park was by Chicago’s Sandy Alomar Jr. The first home run from a Milwaukee player was a solo shot by Henry Blanco. The first sausage race at the new park was won by the hot dog.
March 30, 2000
The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team beat Florida, 75-74 in the championship game of the Women’s NIT at the Kohl Center in Madison. The win clinched the program’s first postseason championship. Tamara Moore led the Badgers with 25 points. Wisconsin nearly blew a big lead as the Gators scored the game’s final 11 points to get within a single point before time ran out.
March 30, 1981
Indiana’s men’s basketball team defeated North Carolina 63-50 in the NCAA basketball championship in Philadelphia. The game almost didn’t happen, after President Ronald Reagan was shot outside a hotel in Washington, D.C. earlier in the day. Tournament officials made the decision to play after the president emerged from surgery expected to make a successful recovery. In the game, sophomore Isiah Thomas scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Hoosiers to victory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!