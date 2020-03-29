THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball wins big in Metrodome showdown

March 30, 2010

The Lodi prep baseball team opened its season with an 11-7 victory over Pardeeville in a non-conference game at Pardeeville’s Chandler Park. Lodi collected 14 hits and scored in every inning but the second. Pardeeville scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 lead, and scored three more in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead, before the Blue Devils rallied for the win. Lodi’s Jordan Robertson and Pardeeville’s Dakota Cutsforth both homered in the game.

March 30, 2007

The Pardeeville and Rio baseball teams both picked up victories. In Pardeeville, Pat Banks had two hits, including a grand slam that bounced off the hood of a car parked beyond the left-field fence, leading the Bulldogs to a 15-5 victory in five innings over Randolph. In Rio, Vikings starting pitcher Darren Ladwig struck out 10 and gave up just four hits to lead the way in a 1-0 win over Poynette. Ladwig also scored Rio's only run and collected his team’s only two hits in the game.

March 30, 2005

