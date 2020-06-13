THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball wins, reaches state title game in 2012

June 13, 2018

Former Portage High School athlete and Madison College pitcher Alli Walker was named a first team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-American. Walker, who transferred to Michigan State University following her successful season in Madison, was the first player in WolfPack history to receiver All-American honors. Walker was 15-5 in 26 appearances for Madison College, leading the team to the NJCAA Division II World Series for the first time ever. Walker finished her season with a 1.61 earned-run average with 144 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings of work.

June 13, 2015

The Poynette softball team had to settle for second place, losing 2-1 to Laconia in the Division 3 championship game at the state softball tournament in Madison. After falling behind 2-0, Poynette nearly tied the game with runners and second and third in the fifth, but Shelby Wheeler’s liner down the left field line was just inches foul. Jenna Sandstrom’s RBI single in the sixth gave Poynette its first run and made it 2-1. Poynette had another chance in the seventh when Brooke Dredske and Dani Treinen executed a double steal to put runners on second and third, but the Pumas weren’t able to get the big hit, as Emily Cibulka grounded out to end the game. The runner-up finish was the fourth in program history. It was also Poynette’s eighth appearance at the state tournament.