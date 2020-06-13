THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage baseball wins, reaches state title game in 2012

June 13, 2018
Former Portage High School athlete and Madison College pitcher Alli Walker was named a first team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-American. Walker, who transferred to Michigan State University following her successful season in Madison, was the first player in WolfPack history to receiver All-American honors. Walker was 15-5 in 26 appearances for Madison College, leading the team to the NJCAA Division II World Series for the first time ever. Walker finished her season with a 1.61 earned-run average with 144 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings of work.
June 13, 2015
The Poynette softball team had to settle for second place, losing 2-1 to Laconia in the Division 3 championship game at the state softball tournament in Madison. After falling behind 2-0, Poynette nearly tied the game with runners and second and third in the fifth, but Shelby Wheeler’s liner down the left field line was just inches foul. Jenna Sandstrom’s RBI single in the sixth gave Poynette its first run and made it 2-1. Poynette had another chance in the seventh when Brooke Dredske and Dani Treinen executed a double steal to put runners on second and third, but the Pumas weren’t able to get the big hit, as Emily Cibulka grounded out to end the game. The runner-up finish was the fourth in program history. It was also Poynette’s eighth appearance at the state tournament.
June 13, 2013
Donnie Manke threw a complete game three-hitter, leading the Lodi baseball team to a 6-2 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame in the Division 2 state championship game at the state baseball tournament in Grand Chute. The Blue Devils took a 5-2 lead with four runs in the fifth inning. Leading Lodi at the plate was Matt Byars, who had four hits and scored a pair of runs. Manke’s two-run double was the big hit in the fifth. Zach Steuck also drove in a pair in the victory for Lodi. It was the first state championship in program history for the Blue Devils.
June 13, 2012
The Portage prep baseball team scored four runs in the first inning on its way to a 7-2 victory over Fox Valley Lutheran in a Division 2 state semifinal game at the state baseball tournament in Grand Chute. Leading the Warriors was senior pitcher Matt Bortz, who held the Foxes to just two runs on three hits, while striking out seven in a complete-game victory. After giving up one run on two hits in the first inning, Bortz gave up just one hit the rest of the way. Senior Mike Jordahl led Portage at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Travis Hamilton added two hits and drove in a run. The Warriors stole four bases in the victory, including two by Brady Greene. With the win, Portage advanced to play Ellsworth in the state championship game the following day.
June 13, 1999
The Pardeeville Braves improved to a perfect 6-0 in the Rock River League with a 10-9 victory over second-place Oakfield at Chandler Park. The Braves were led by shortstop Matt Denure, who clubbed a pair of home runs and finished with four RBI. Pardeeville finished the game with five homers, with other homers coming from Matt Manthey, Corey Clemmons and Brian Calkins.
June 13, 1997
Steve Kerr’s 18-foot jumper in the final seconds broke a tie and gave the Chicago Bulls a 90-86 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The win also gave the Bulls their fifth championship in seven years.
June 13, 1991
The first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament turned to tragedy when a spectator was struck and killed by lightning at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!