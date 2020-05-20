THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage boys tennis team wins 1999 SCC title

May 20, 1999

The Portage boys tennis team made it to the finals in all four singles flights and all three doubles flights on its way to winning the South Central Conference meet in Portage. The victory also clinched the overall conference championship for the Warriors. Earning conference singles titles for Portage were Mike Halberg at No. 1 singles, Andy Bednarek at No. 3 singles and Eric Vohs at No. 4 singles. Earning doubles titles for the Warriors were Nick Roets and Paul Norland at No. 1 doubles and Chris Caswell and Deke Bradley at No. 2 doubles.

May 20, 1993

The Westfield boys track and field team won six events on its way to winning its 10th straight Dual County Conference championship meet. Earning titles for the Westfield boys were Ken McKay in 100 and 200 meters and the triple jump, George Heeres in the 110 and 300 hurdles and Telly Dahlke in the discus. On the girls side, Pardeeville edged out Westfield for the team title. Winning titles for lady Bulldogs were Lindsey Sanborn in the 200 and 400 meters, Erin Bortz in the shot put and Jamie Walker in the 300 hurdles.

May 20, 1988