THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage boys tennis team wins 1999 SCC title

May 20, 2007
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Geoff Jenkins hit his 200th career home run and had five RBIs, including the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, helping the Brewers rally from a four-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5.
May 20, 2005
Portage junior Craig Cerbins had the best overall round for the second straight year at the Badger Conference Meet, shooting a two-under-par 70 at the House on the Rock Resort in Spring Green. Portage shot a 331 and finished second in the Badger North behind Waunakee’s 319. Cerbins and Waunakee’s Dustin Schwab were tied entering the final hole. Cerbins parred the 18th, while Schwab took a double bogey after hitting a shot out of bounds.
May 20, 2003
Mike Denman gave up just four hits and Josh Krueger hit a pair of RBI doubles, leading the Portage baseball team to a 5-1 Badger North Conference victory in Reedsburg. Portage avenged a loss to Reedsburg from earlier in the season with the victory.
May 20, 2001
Glenn Robinson scored 29 points and Ray Allen had 28, matching their playoff highs, and Sam Cassell added 17 as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-95 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series. Center Ervin Johnson chipped in with 11 rebounds and four blocks, as Milwaukee set a franchise record with 13 blocked shots in the victory. Milwaukee advanced to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals with the win.
May 20, 1999
The Portage boys tennis team made it to the finals in all four singles flights and all three doubles flights on its way to winning the South Central Conference meet in Portage. The victory also clinched the overall conference championship for the Warriors. Earning conference singles titles for Portage were Mike Halberg at No. 1 singles, Andy Bednarek at No. 3 singles and Eric Vohs at No. 4 singles. Earning doubles titles for the Warriors were Nick Roets and Paul Norland at No. 1 doubles and Chris Caswell and Deke Bradley at No. 2 doubles.
May 20, 1993
The Westfield boys track and field team won six events on its way to winning its 10th straight Dual County Conference championship meet. Earning titles for the Westfield boys were Ken McKay in 100 and 200 meters and the triple jump, George Heeres in the 110 and 300 hurdles and Telly Dahlke in the discus. On the girls side, Pardeeville edged out Westfield for the team title. Winning titles for lady Bulldogs were Lindsey Sanborn in the 200 and 400 meters, Erin Bortz in the shot put and Jamie Walker in the 300 hurdles.
May 20, 1988
Jim Van Epps shot a 79 to lead the Portage golf team to victory in the first ever Portage Warriors Invitational at the Portage Country Club. Van Epps had a pair of birdies to win medalist honors at the meet. Portage’s Scott Braun tied Baraboo’s Mike Spragg for second place with an 83, while Portage’s Bob Raimer and Ken Mlsna both shot 84.
May 20, 1987
The Milwaukee Brewers bet the Chicago White Sox 5-1 at Country Stadium, putting an end to the team’s franchise-record 12-game losing streak. It was Milwaukee’s first win since a May 2 victory over Seattle. The Brewers, who opened the season with 13 straight wins, improved to 21-15 on the season with the victory.
May 20, 1986
Rio pitcher Tom Dott gave up just two hits and struck out 14 to lead the Vikings baseball team to a 7-0 victory over Princeton. Dott finished the regular season with 110 strikeouts in just 51 innings pitched.
