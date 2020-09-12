THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage football beats Baraboo, 4-0

Sept. 12, 2003
Tyler Yelk’s 22-yard field goal in overtime lifted the Poynette football team to a 9-6 victory over Adams-Friendship. Poynette’s lone touchdown of the game came when Tyler Doherty recovered a fumble near the goal line and returned it 1 yard for the score.
Sept. 12, 2002
Portage freshman Katherine Harkins had a strong game at the service line, leading the Portage volleyball team to a 15-4, 15-3, 15-5 victory over host Mount Horeb. Harkins served up 11 straight points in the first set, and then had a run of 12 straight service points in the second set. Helping Harkins was captain Megan Mills with three kills in the second set. … The Pardeeville boys cross country team put three runners in the top 12 on its way to winning the Poynette Invitational. Leading the Bulldog boys was Joe Pariso, who finished second in 17 minutes, 42 seconds.
Sept. 12, 1997
Portage quarterback Brent Vogelsang’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Chris Stanley with just 4 seconds left on the clock lifted the Portage football team to a 28-22 victory over host Reedsburg. The touchdown came after Reedsburg took a 22-21 lead just moments earlier on an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Mark Mathews. Portage running back Mike Smith rushed for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory, while Vogelsang also ran for a touchdown.
Sept. 12, 1980
In a defensive battle on a rain-soaked field in Baraboo, the Portage prep football team recorded a pair of safeties on its way to a 4-0 victory over the Thunderbirds. The Warriors held Baraboo to zero passing yards and minus 31 yards on the ground. Portage almost scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but was stopped on downs on the Baraboo 1-yard line. Two plays later, Portage’s Jim Scherbert and Brad Condon tackled Baraboo’s Mike Smith in the end zone for the first safety. The second safety came on the final play of the third quarter, when a shotgun snap from the Baraboo 11-yard line sailed wide of Baraboo quarterback Mark Krueger and into the end zone. Krueger got to the ball, but Scherbert and teammates Jeff Bender and Greg Andrews got to Krueger for the safety. … Rio senior Joe Pribbenow rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Vikings to a 20-7 victory over Cambria-Friesland. … On the second play of the game, Pardeeville’s Don Haberkorn returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown, accounting for the only score of the game in the Bulldogs’ 7-0 victory over Princeton.
