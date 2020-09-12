THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage football beats Baraboo, 4-0

Sept. 12, 1980

In a defensive battle on a rain-soaked field in Baraboo, the Portage prep football team recorded a pair of safeties on its way to a 4-0 victory over the Thunderbirds. The Warriors held Baraboo to zero passing yards and minus 31 yards on the ground. Portage almost scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but was stopped on downs on the Baraboo 1-yard line. Two plays later, Portage’s Jim Scherbert and Brad Condon tackled Baraboo’s Mike Smith in the end zone for the first safety. The second safety came on the final play of the third quarter, when a shotgun snap from the Baraboo 11-yard line sailed wide of Baraboo quarterback Mark Krueger and into the end zone. Krueger got to the ball, but Scherbert and teammates Jeff Bender and Greg Andrews got to Krueger for the safety. … Rio senior Joe Pribbenow rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Vikings to a 20-7 victory over Cambria-Friesland. … On the second play of the game, Pardeeville’s Don Haberkorn returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown, accounting for the only score of the game in the Bulldogs’ 7-0 victory over Princeton.