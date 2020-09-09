THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage football beats Sparta in OT in 1977

Sept. 9, 2005
Poynette quarterback Anthony Mabrey threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Indians to a 26-0 victory over rival Lodi. In Fall River, Cambria-Friesland running back Josh Bubolz rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-12 victory over the host Pirates.
Sept. 9, 1999
The Portage volleyball team remained unbeaten with a thrilling 15-6, 12-15, 13-15, 15-5, 15-6 victory over host Baraboo. Steph Armson led Portage with 46 assists and Jenny Bushey served up a team-high 18 points.
Sept. 9, 1996
Green Bay receiver Robert Brooks caught five passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 39-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the first Monday Night Football game at Lambeau Field in 10 years.
Sept. 9, 1994
The Portage prep football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 16-12 victory over visiting Nekoosa. Portage took a 7-6 lead on Glenn Smith’s 11-yard touchdown run, and then went up 10-6 on Adam Carthew’s 36-yard field goal. After Nekoosa went up 12-16, Portage got the winning score on a 2-yard TD run by Smith, which was set up by a 51- yard pass play from Joe Zydowsky to Carthew. Portage sealed the win with an interception by cornerback John Zydwosky in the final moments of the game.
Sept. 9, 1992
Robin Yount hits a single to right-center field off Cleveland Indians reliever Jose Mesa in the seventh inning at County Stadium in Milwaukee, making him the 17th player to reach 3,000 career hits, and the first to do it since Rod Carew in 1985. A week shy of his 37th birthday, Yount was the third-youngest player to reach the milestone. Only Ty Cobb (age 34) and Hank Aaron (36 years, 4 months) got there at an earlier age.
Sept. 9, 1989
Portage’s Shannon O’Leary and Jill Pyrek were both named to the all-tournament team, leading the Portage volleyball team to third place at the eight-team River Valley Classic in Spring Green. Portage opened with victories over Iowa-Grant (15-12, 11-5, 15-12) and Reedsburg (15-4, 15-6) before losing to River Valley (7-15, 5-15), and then losing in a rematch with Iowa-Grant (9-15, 6-15).
Sept. 9, 1988
Poynette was held to just 83 yards of total offense, but thanks to a successful fake punt late in the game, got a game-winning 32-yard field goal from Kurt Thiessen with 40 seconds left in a 3-0 victory over host Columbus. In Pardeeville, the Bulldogs got 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Dustin Bussan in a 34-8 victory over Fall River. In Westfield, the host Pioneers piled up 438 yards of total offense, including 292 yards on the ground in a 52-8 runaway victory over Rio.
Sept. 9, 1983
After not scoring any points in the first three-plus quarters, the Portage prep football team scored twice in the final 5 minutes of the game, pulling out a 12-7 victory over Adams-Friendship at Veteran’s Memorial Field. Portage’s first touchdown came with 4:41 left in the game when Joe Maurer scored on a 1-yard run. Portage’s two-point conversion try was unsuccessful, so the Green Devils maintained a 7-6 lead. Portage looked like it would fall short after turning the ball over on downs with time running out, but Adams-Friendship fumbled with just over a minute to play and the Warriors recovered. Then on the next play, Portage quarterback Scott Miller threw a 34-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Donn Paul with 57 seconds remaining to lift the Warriors to victory.
Sept. 9, 1977
The Portage football team won its home opener after quarterback Steve Banks threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dan Brown in the first possession of overtime, beating Sparta 20-13. Following the touchdown, the Portage defense stopped the Spartans, getting a huge sack for a loss of 15 yards on third down, en route to sealing the victory. It was the first varsity victory for Portage head coach Ed Zydowsky. Fullback Jeff Wilson led the Warriors on the ground, finishing with 51 yards and a touchdown. Portage’s first touchdown came when a ball was snapped over the Sparta punter’s head and was recovered in the end zone by Dave Rogers.
