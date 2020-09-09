THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage football beats Sparta in OT in 1977

Sept. 9, 1983

After not scoring any points in the first three-plus quarters, the Portage prep football team scored twice in the final 5 minutes of the game, pulling out a 12-7 victory over Adams-Friendship at Veteran’s Memorial Field. Portage’s first touchdown came with 4:41 left in the game when Joe Maurer scored on a 1-yard run. Portage’s two-point conversion try was unsuccessful, so the Green Devils maintained a 7-6 lead. Portage looked like it would fall short after turning the ball over on downs with time running out, but Adams-Friendship fumbled with just over a minute to play and the Warriors recovered. Then on the next play, Portage quarterback Scott Miller threw a 34-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Donn Paul with 57 seconds remaining to lift the Warriors to victory.