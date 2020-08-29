THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage football opens 1997 season with 32-14 win over Mayville

Aug. 29, 1980
Poynette running back Paul Manke ran for two touchdowns, and scored a third TD on a 53-yard punt return, leading the Indians to a 23-6 victory over host Rio in their Dual County Conference opener. Manke’s two touchdown runs went for 1 and 55 yards. Rio’s lone score came in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard pass from Joe Pribbenow to Dan Kearney. … Cambria-Friesland took advantage of three Montello turnovers, turning each one into points in a 17-8 victory in Montello. Art Tessman threw a pair of touchdown passes to Terry Froehlich to lead Cambria-Friesland, while Montello’s lone score came on a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown by Mitch Springer. … Pardeeville opened its Dual County Conference season with a 15-14 victory over Green Lake. Sophomore Leo Fischer ran for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs.
Aug. 29, 1987
The Portage girls tennis team won five of the nine individual championships to finish in first place at the Sauk Prairie Quad, which also featured South Central Conference teams Baraboo and Reedsburg. Winning individual championships for Porage were Lisa Villavicencio, Amy Gibbs, Kris Goetz and Meaghan Mandli. Villavicencio and Gibbs also combined to take the No. 2 doubles championship.
Aug. 29, 1995
The Portage prep volleyball team came out of the gates slow, falling into an 11-0 hole in what would be a 15-3 loss in the opening set against Reedsburg, but bounced back to win the final two sets; 15-9, 15-7 to win its South Central Conference opening match with the Beavers. Portage was led by Jamie Heinle with eight kills, and Sarah Locy with five kills. The win came after the Warriors had won the seven-team Holmen Invitational three days earlier.
Aug 29, 1996
The Westfield boys and girls cross country teams both finished in first place at the season-opening Westfield Invitational. Katie Posthuma finished fourth and Melissa Lutz was fifth to lead the Westfield girls to the team title by five points (36-41) over Princeton. For the Westfield boys, Joe Rodriguez was third, Travis Bittleman was fourth and David Humfleet was fifth, leading the team to a 10-point victory over Princeton (36-46). … A 20-year-old Tiger Woods makes his professional debut, shooting a 4-under-par 67 at the Greater Milwaukee Open at the Brown Deer Park Golf Course. Woods would go on to finish in a tie for 60th place at 7-under par, 12 shots back of Loren Roberts, who beat Wisconsin’s Jerry Kelly in a playoff to win the tournament.
Aug. 29, 1997
Portage running back Mike Smith ran for three touchdowns and the Warriors rushed for 285 yards as a team in a 32-14 season-opening victory over Mayville at Bob Mael Field. Portage quarterback Brent Vogelsang, who rushed for 81 yards and threw for 65 yards, scored the game’s first touchdown on a 28-yard run. The Warriors also got a 1-yard TD run by Nate Harmon in the fourth quarter which gave them a 32-7 lead. Elwood Sarver also had a big game for Portage running the ball, finishing with 85 yard on just eight carries.
Aug. 29, 2000
The Portage prep volleyball team was impressive in its home opener, rolling to a 15-0, 15-4, 15-8 victory over Adams-Friendship. Megan Baerwolf was a perfect 8-of-8 from the service line, while Megan Mills and Julia Harkins both led the way at the net with three kills each.
Aug. 29, 2008
The Pardeeville prep football team fell about a foot short of winning its season opener, falling 19-18 in overtime to Waterloo at Bob Bostad Field. After Waterloo scored on the first possession of overtime and booted the extra point to take a 19-12 lead, Pardeeville senior quarterback Jesse Kath scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 19-18. Pardeeville opted to go for the two-point conversion and the win, but running back Pat Banks was stopped just short of the end zone, allowing the Pirates to escape with the win. Banks rushed for 143 yards for Pardeeville, who also got a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jordan Genrich in the loss.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!