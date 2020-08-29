THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage football opens 1997 season with 32-14 win over Mayville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 29, 1980

Poynette running back Paul Manke ran for two touchdowns, and scored a third TD on a 53-yard punt return, leading the Indians to a 23-6 victory over host Rio in their Dual County Conference opener. Manke’s two touchdown runs went for 1 and 55 yards. Rio’s lone score came in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard pass from Joe Pribbenow to Dan Kearney. … Cambria-Friesland took advantage of three Montello turnovers, turning each one into points in a 17-8 victory in Montello. Art Tessman threw a pair of touchdown passes to Terry Froehlich to lead Cambria-Friesland, while Montello’s lone score came on a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown by Mitch Springer. … Pardeeville opened its Dual County Conference season with a 15-14 victory over Green Lake. Sophomore Leo Fischer ran for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs.

Aug. 29, 1987

The Portage girls tennis team won five of the nine individual championships to finish in first place at the Sauk Prairie Quad, which also featured South Central Conference teams Baraboo and Reedsburg. Winning individual championships for Porage were Lisa Villavicencio, Amy Gibbs, Kris Goetz and Meaghan Mandli. Villavicencio and Gibbs also combined to take the No. 2 doubles championship.

Aug. 29, 1995