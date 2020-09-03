THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage football rolls to 35-0 win over Wisconsin Dells in 2004

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 3, 2009

Portage senior Kassie Vaness made a successful return after an injury-filled junior season, winning the girls race at the season-opening DeForest Norski Classic in 16 minutes, 0.76 seconds. … At the Cam-Rock Invite in Cambridge, the Pardeeville girls cross country team finished in first place with 20 points, beating runner-up Marshall by 38 points. Leading the lady Bulldogs was Anne Ritter, who finished second overall in 16:10.76 and Brooke Jarchow, who was third in 16:16.75.

Sept. 3, 2004

The Portage prep football team put together a dominating performance in a 35-0 victory over Wisconsin Dells at Bob Mael Field. Portage running back Tony Cimaroli rushed for 95 yards on 12 carries before exiting the game with an ankle injury late in the first quarter. The Warriors scored their first two touchdowns on passes from quarterback Kevin Nolan to tight end Brad Varvil-Weld. Josh Krueger, who intercepted a pair of passes in the game, returned one of them 65 yards to give the Warriors a 21-0 lead. Portage finished the scoring with a pair of TD runs by Dustin Drew. Portage’s defense held the Chiefs to minus-7 yards rushing.

Sept. 3, 1998