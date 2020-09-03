THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage football rolls to 35-0 win over Wisconsin Dells in 2004

Sept. 3, 2009
Portage senior Kassie Vaness made a successful return after an injury-filled junior season, winning the girls race at the season-opening DeForest Norski Classic in 16 minutes, 0.76 seconds. … At the Cam-Rock Invite in Cambridge, the Pardeeville girls cross country team finished in first place with 20 points, beating runner-up Marshall by 38 points. Leading the lady Bulldogs was Anne Ritter, who finished second overall in 16:10.76 and Brooke Jarchow, who was third in 16:16.75.
Sept. 3, 2004
The Portage prep football team put together a dominating performance in a 35-0 victory over Wisconsin Dells at Bob Mael Field. Portage running back Tony Cimaroli rushed for 95 yards on 12 carries before exiting the game with an ankle injury late in the first quarter. The Warriors scored their first two touchdowns on passes from quarterback Kevin Nolan to tight end Brad Varvil-Weld. Josh Krueger, who intercepted a pair of passes in the game, returned one of them 65 yards to give the Warriors a 21-0 lead. Portage finished the scoring with a pair of TD runs by Dustin Drew. Portage’s defense held the Chiefs to minus-7 yards rushing.
Sept. 3, 1998
Pardeeville running back Mike Haynes Jr. rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 20-8 victory over Cambria-Friesland in a Thursday night game played in Pardeeville. The game was also notable because first-year Pardeeville coach Mike Haynes Sr. was leading his team against a Cambria-Friesland squad that he previously served as a longtime assistant coach for under Jim Bylsma. After Haynes Jr. scored the game’s first touchdown on a 75-yard run, Cambria-Friesland scored its only touchdown on a 2-yard run by Jeremy Neary. A two-point conversion gave the Toppers the lead at halftime, until the Bulldogs went in front for good on a 38-yard TD run by Haynes Jr.
Sept. 3, 1982
Russ Jarchow hit Mark Peterson with a 3-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down play in the second quarter to lead Pardeeville to a 7-0 victory over host Princeton. The winning touchdown was set up when Darrell Kuhl intercepted a Princeton pass and returned it 36 yards to the 9-yard line. Pardeeville’s defense forced seven turnovers in the game. In Poynette, Greg Schernecker and Dan Dushek both rushed for over 100 yards leading Poynette to a 43-0 victory over Westfield. Schernecker had 149 yards on 12 carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 60 and 22 yards. Dushek rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jeff Kotnik.
Sept. 3, 1981
The Pardeeville and Montello girls cross country teams split a pair of dual meets in Montello. On the boys side, Montello swept the top four places to win 21-35. Leading Montello was Gary Schmudlach, who finished first on the 3-mile course in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Alan Mullen, Rod Clark and Matt Towery joined Schmudlach in the top four for Montello. Norm Cook was Pardeeville’s top boys finisher, coming home in fifth in 18:54. In the girls race, Pardeeville won 15-48. Pardeeville’s Amy Tye was leading by over 100 yards when she took a wrong turn and eventually finished fourth. The miscue allowed teammate Rachel Baker to win the 3,200 meter race in 13:41.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!