THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls cross country team wins 1982 Mike Zimmerman Invite

Aug. 28, 1981
Portage Country Club pro Ray Shane golfed 176 holes in one day in an effort to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Shane teed off at 6 a.m. and didn’t stop till 6 p.m. With the aid of a motorized cart, Shane was able to play nine holes every 30-35 minutes. Shane estimated that about 90 of the holes were played in the rain.
Aug. 28, 1982
For the first time in school history, the Portage girls cross country team won the Class B title at the Mike Zimmerman Cross Country Invitational. The Portage girls scored 71 points to finish two points ahead of Mount Horeb at the 7th annual running of the event held at Portage High School. Leading the Portage girls was Kathy Hein, who finished third in 12 minutes, 27 seconds. Other top finishes for the Portage girls included Kim Balliet in seventh place (13:15), Lisa Pate in 17th (13:39) and Denise Hauck in 20th (13:47). The victory for Portage was big, as Mount Horeb finished second in the state the previous season. The Portage boys scored 83 points to finish in a tie for second place in Class B behind champion Stevens Point Pacelli, who won the meet with 78 points. The top finisher for the Portage boys was Gary Leamons in eighth place (18:10), while Bob DeLoughery was 11th and Jerry Hauck was 14th for the Warrior boys.
Aug. 28, 1987
Westfield piled up 436 yards of total offense and had David Weishaar scored four touchdowns in a 58-7 victory over Pardeeville in the Dual County Conference opener in Westfield. In other Dual County Conference action, Cambria-Friesland’s Darrell Hughes scored two touchdowns and intercepted a pair of passes to lead the Toppers to a 27-0 victory over Fall River.
Aug. 28, 1992
Trailing 17-6 heading into the fourth quarter, the Portage prep football team rallied for a 21-17 victory over host McFarland in the season opener. Portage cut McFarland’s lead to 17-14 with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Eric Corbett to Dave Schelble followed by a successful two-point conversion run by Corbett. Portage got the ball back with 4 minutes remaining and eventually got the winning touchdown on a 9-yard run by Chad Edwards. … Poynette running back Ringo Otis rushed for 133 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Poynette football team to a 26-0 victory over Lakeside Lutheran. Poynette opened the scoring when defensive end Eric Tomlinson recovered a fumble and returned it 36 yards for a score. … Cambria-Friesland running back Joe Raymod rushed for 192 yards and two scores in a 28-8 victory over Oostburg.
Aug. 28, 1998
Tony Yelk scored on a 72-yard touchdown run and also booted a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, leading the Poynette football team to a 24-14 victory over Lodi. … Portage running back Matt Kinsman rushed for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough, as Portage lost to host Mayville, 36-26 in its season opener.
Aug. 28, 2003
Portage’s Megan Spangberg broke the school record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 29.59 seconds during her team’s 93-76 win over Edgerton at the Portage indoor pool. The time broke the previous record of 2:29.75 set by Elizabeth Walker in 2000.
Aug. 28, 2009
Westfield senior running back Nic Grant rushed for 224 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with just 1 second left on the clock, leading the Pioneers to a 20-13 victory over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake.
