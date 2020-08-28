THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls cross country team wins 1982 Mike Zimmerman Invite

Aug. 28, 1981

Portage Country Club pro Ray Shane golfed 176 holes in one day in an effort to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Shane teed off at 6 a.m. and didn’t stop till 6 p.m. With the aid of a motorized cart, Shane was able to play nine holes every 30-35 minutes. Shane estimated that about 90 of the holes were played in the rain.

Aug. 28, 1982

For the first time in school history, the Portage girls cross country team won the Class B title at the Mike Zimmerman Cross Country Invitational. The Portage girls scored 71 points to finish two points ahead of Mount Horeb at the 7th annual running of the event held at Portage High School. Leading the Portage girls was Kathy Hein, who finished third in 12 minutes, 27 seconds. Other top finishes for the Portage girls included Kim Balliet in seventh place (13:15), Lisa Pate in 17th (13:39) and Denise Hauck in 20th (13:47). The victory for Portage was big, as Mount Horeb finished second in the state the previous season. The Portage boys scored 83 points to finish in a tie for second place in Class B behind champion Stevens Point Pacelli, who won the meet with 78 points. The top finisher for the Portage boys was Gary Leamons in eighth place (18:10), while Bob DeLoughery was 11th and Jerry Hauck was 14th for the Warrior boys.