THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls golf team wins program's first ever match in 2002

Aug. 20, 2017
The Montello Granite Jaxx won the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section playoffs with a 4-3 walk-off victory in 11 innings over the Portage Skeeters.
Montello broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the 11th inning when Curtis Morgan’s base hit to center field scored pinch runner Nick Polcyn from third base, sending the Granite Jaxx on to the Home Talent League’s Final Four for the first time in club history. Morgan hit a solo home in the first inning to give Montello a 1-0 lead, but Portage tied the game on Adam Walz’s RBI single in the second. With the score tied a 3 in the seventh inning, Portage outfielder Ethan Greene made a leaping catch at the fence, robbing Montello’s Noah Polcyn of a three-run home run.
Aug. 20, 2014
The Portage girls golf team improved on its first-day total by 18 shots during the second and final day at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational at Christmas Mountain Village. After sitting in sixth place after the first day, the Warriors shot a 375 on Day 2 — the second best team score on the day — to improve to fourth place overall. Leading Portage was senior Jayde Curley, who shot an 11-over-par 82 on the second day and tied for fourth place overall. Julia White improved her score by eight shots on the second day, shooting a 92, while Portage’s Natalie Lindman shot a 96.
Aug. 20, 2006
Tiger Woods shot a 4-under-par 68 for a five-shot victory over Shaun Micheel in the PGA Championship at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois. The win gave Woods 12 career major victories and also made him the first golfer in history to go consecutive years winning at least two majors.
Aug. 20, 2002
The newly-formed Portage girls golf team played the first match in program history and emerged with a 31-stroke victory over McFarland at the Portage Country Club. Sophomore Alissa Lawton became the first Portage girls golfer to hit a shot in a competition when her drive found the fairway on the opening hole. Finishing with the top score for Portage was Laura Tool with a 62, while Anastasia Kinney was second with a 65. Other scores for Portage included a 66 from Lawton and a 68 from Liz Curran.
Aug. 20, 1987
Paul Molitor had two doubles and a single, extending his hitting streak to 35 games and lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 14-2 victory over the host Cleveland Indians. Molitor’s streak is the longest in the majors since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games in 1978, and the longest in the American League since Joe DiMaggio hit in a major league-record 56 straight games in 1941. Brewers slugger Rob Deer became the first major leaguer in more than three years to hit grand slams in consecutive games when he connected in the sixth inning.
Aug. 20, 1983
Led by the home run power of Jim Miller, Doc’s Bar won three straight games to capture the men’s National League slow pitch softball tournament championship at Siegel Field. Doc’s Bar began the day with a 13-8 win over Nagy Contractors, thanks in part to a three-run homer by Miller and a 4-for-4 performance by Brad Condon. Doc’s next victory was a 4-3 win over regular-season champion Portage Lanes. Miller broke a 3-3 tie with a homer in the sixth inning. In the championship game, Doc’s Bar faced a rematch with Nagy’s Contractors and emerged with a 12-8 victory. Miller got the scoring started with a three-run homer in the first, and Condon again chipped in with four hits. It was the third year in a row Doc’s won the postseason tournament. In the American League, Weider’s Tavern captured the tournament title by sweeping a pair of games from Trecek Chevy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!