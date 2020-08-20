THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls golf team wins program's first ever match in 2002

Aug. 20, 1983

Led by the home run power of Jim Miller, Doc’s Bar won three straight games to capture the men’s National League slow pitch softball tournament championship at Siegel Field. Doc’s Bar began the day with a 13-8 win over Nagy Contractors, thanks in part to a three-run homer by Miller and a 4-for-4 performance by Brad Condon. Doc’s next victory was a 4-3 win over regular-season champion Portage Lanes. Miller broke a 3-3 tie with a homer in the sixth inning. In the championship game, Doc’s Bar faced a rematch with Nagy’s Contractors and emerged with a 12-8 victory. Miller got the scoring started with a three-run homer in the first, and Condon again chipped in with four hits. It was the third year in a row Doc’s won the postseason tournament. In the American League, Weider’s Tavern captured the tournament title by sweeping a pair of games from Trecek Chevy.