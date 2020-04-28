THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls set school record in 3,200 relay at Oregon Relays

April 28, 2017
Led by senior Dakota Hutzler’s four individual victories, the Rio girls track and field team finished in first place at the 12-team Pardeeville Bulldog Invitational, beating runner-up Mauston by 19 points. Hutzler won the 100 meter dash, the 300 hurdles, the long jump and triple jump. Dakota’s Younger sister Jordyn Hutzler won the 100 meter hurdles for the Vikings, who also got a victory from Jada Graham in the 400 meters.
April 28, 2009
Ashley Howell’s overtime goal lifted the Poynette/Portage girls soccer team to 2-1 victory over Cambridge/Deerfield in Poynette. Howell took a feed from teammate Taryn LaTour before outrunning the defense on her way to burying the ball in the back of the net. Howell, who also scored her team’s other goal in the game, upped her season total to a team-leading eight goals and lifted the United to 2-1 in Capitol Conference play.
April 28, 2007
Former University of Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas is selected third overall in the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Instead of attending the draft in New York, Thomas spent the day on a fishing charter on Lake Michigan in Port Washington. Also in the draft’s opening round, the Green Bay Packers used the 16th overall pick on Tennessee defensive tackle Justin Harrell. Over four injury-filled seasons with the Packers, Harrell participated in just 14 regular season games before being released in July of 2011.
April 28, 2006
Poynette softball pitcher Carrie Franson struck out 15 and gave up just one hit in a 7-1 victory over Lodi. The lone Lodi hit was a bunt single in the first inning. Franson retired the side in order in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. Poynette blew the game open with a five-run sixth inning. Elyse Rylander drove in the first two runs of the inning with a double. A three-run homer by Megan Spees followed.
April 28, 2004
After trailing the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 through three innings, the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 10-9 victory at Miller Park. Bill Hall drove in the winning run with a bunt single in the 10th inning. Hall also tied the game with a three-run double in the eighth inning. Milwaukee cut Cincy’s lead to 9-4 behind a RBI double by Lyle Overbay and a two-run homer by Ben Grieve. Overbay also had RBI singles in the fourth and the seventh.
April 28, 2000
Jacque Tollison gave up just two hits and fanned 10 batters to lead the Portage softball team to a 6-0 South Central Conference victory over Wisconsin Dells. Amanda Brant’s two-run double gave Portage a 2-0 lead in what turned out to be a four-run third inning. Tiffany Huston added a run-scoring double in the sixth. With the win, Portage improved to 7-0 in SCC play. … Shaun Corning gave up just one hit while striking out 13 to lead the Portage baseball squad to an 8-1 win in Wisconsin Dells. It was the second time on the season Corning threw a one-hitter against Wisconsin Dells.
April 28, 1986
University of Wisconsin head football coach Dave McClain died of cardiac arrest at the age of 48. McClain coached the Badgers from 1978 to 1985, and spent seven seasons as the head coach at Ball State University prior to that. He had a career record of 92-67-6.
April 28, 1983
Portage’s Lisa Pate, Kathy Hein, Amy Wilson and Sue Booth teamed up to win the 3,200 meter relay at the Oregon Relays. The time of 10 minutes, 18.3 seconds shattered the Portage school record in the event of 10:50.2, which was set the previous year. The time also beat the old Oregon Relays record of 10:31.9, which was set in 1981, and was the fourth fastest time in the state that season.
