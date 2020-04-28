THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls set school record in 3,200 relay at Oregon Relays

April 28, 2006

Poynette softball pitcher Carrie Franson struck out 15 and gave up just one hit in a 7-1 victory over Lodi. The lone Lodi hit was a bunt single in the first inning. Franson retired the side in order in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. Poynette blew the game open with a five-run sixth inning. Elyse Rylander drove in the first two runs of the inning with a double. A three-run homer by Megan Spees followed.

April 28, 2004

After trailing the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 through three innings, the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 10-9 victory at Miller Park. Bill Hall drove in the winning run with a bunt single in the 10th inning. Hall also tied the game with a three-run double in the eighth inning. Milwaukee cut Cincy’s lead to 9-4 behind a RBI double by Lyle Overbay and a two-run homer by Ben Grieve. Overbay also had RBI singles in the fourth and the seventh.

April 28, 2000