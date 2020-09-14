THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls swim sets five new school records in win over Baraboo

September 14, 2007
The Poynette football team notched its third shutout in four games this season as the Indians blanked Lake Mills, 37-0. Poynette held the L-Cats to just 77 total yards of offense and forced three turnovers in the convincing win. Brett Rice piled up 176 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while quarterback Josh Priske had 147 yards and two TD passes on a perfect 11-of-11 as Poynette improved to 4-0. … Rio ruled time of possession and rode a first-quarter, nine-yard touchdown run by Jeremy Reierson to a 6-0 upset win over Cambria-Friesland in Trailways Small Conference play. The Vikings outgained the Hilltoppers 240-90 on the ground and chewed up over 17 minutes of possession in the first half. … Portage continued its promising start to the season, pulling away for a 35-14 win over Reedsburg in Badger North Conference action. After playing a 14-14 tie at halftime, the Warriors scored 21 unanswered points, including a pair of touchdown runs by Tony Ryan, who had 100 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
September 14, 2000
The Portage girls swimming team won eight of 11 events while setting five new school records in a comfortable 99-69 win over rival Baraboo in a dual meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Elizabeth Walker, Allison Maass and Valerie Krintz led the way for the Warriors as they helped combine for all five of the record. Walker won both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles with record-setting times of 27.2 seconds and 1 minute, 0.1 seconds, while Maass finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:28.8) but still set a new school record. Krintz cruised to a win and a new school record in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.72), while the trio teamed with Steph Cook to win the 200 medley relay in a new record time of 2:05.2.
September 14, 1994
Major League Baseball team owners vote to cancel the remainder of the 1994 season, including the World Series, for just the second time in history, as the labor dispute with the MLB Players Association continues.
September 14, 1987
Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.’s streak of 8,243 consecutive innings, which covered 908 games, is broken after being replaced by Ron Washington in the eighth inning of the Orioles’ 18-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. While consecutive innings played isn’t officially kept by Major League Baseball, Ripken’s streak is believed to be a record and has been unquestioned by historians.
September 14, 1984
The Portage football team got a late touchdown plunge from Tim Lentz and a two-point conversion run from Phil Hinze to rally past Nekoosa, 22-21, to improve to 2-0 in South Central Conference play. After trailing 14-7 through three quarters, the Papermakers scored twice in the fourth to take a 21-14 lead. However, Portage answered, driving the field with under four minutes to play to reclaim the lead. Needing a late defensive stand, LeRoy Miles sealed the Warriors’ win with a interception in the final minute. Lentz and Hinze had 76 and 73 yards rushing respectively, while Beeman had two receptions for 64 yards. … Poynette piled 279 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries en route to a 29-0 win over Pardeeville in Dual County Conference action. Rich Rittmeyer racked up 157 yards and two scores on 27 carries to lead the Indians, who moved into a three-way tie atop the league standings at 3-0. … Junior Mark Guderski toted the rock 23 times for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Westfield topped Fall River, 20-6, to keep pace with the Indians at 3-0 in the DCC.
September 14, 1978
The Portage girls volleyball team opened up its South Central Conference campaign with a 3-0 sweep over Tomah. The Warriors won comfortably in the opening two sets, 15-6 and 15-1, before holding off the feisty Timberwolves in the third, 15-11. Portage picked up 13 aces in the opening set, with seven from Terry Lobenstein and six from Sue Hunter, before adding another 13 in the second, including five more from the latter. … The Portage boys and girls cross country teams combined to sweep a South Central Conference quadrangular at Reedsburg. The Portage boys won the three-mile race with 28 points, easing past runners-up Reedsburg (49) with five runners in the top-10, led by Ross Bennett’s time of 15 minutes, 36 seconds. The Warriors had just 24 points in the girls two-mile race, led by Sandy Reick’s first-place time of 12:39. Along with Reick, the rest of the Portage varsity runners finished in the top-10.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!