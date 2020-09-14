THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls swim sets five new school records in win over Baraboo

September 14, 1994

September 14, 1987

Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.’s streak of 8,243 consecutive innings, which covered 908 games, is broken after being replaced by Ron Washington in the eighth inning of the Orioles’ 18-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. While consecutive innings played isn’t officially kept by Major League Baseball, Ripken’s streak is believed to be a record and has been unquestioned by historians.

September 14, 1984

The Portage football team got a late touchdown plunge from Tim Lentz and a two-point conversion run from Phil Hinze to rally past Nekoosa, 22-21, to improve to 2-0 in South Central Conference play. After trailing 14-7 through three quarters, the Papermakers scored twice in the fourth to take a 21-14 lead. However, Portage answered, driving the field with under four minutes to play to reclaim the lead. Needing a late defensive stand, LeRoy Miles sealed the Warriors’ win with a interception in the final minute. Lentz and Hinze had 76 and 73 yards rushing respectively, while Beeman had two receptions for 64 yards. … Poynette piled 279 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries en route to a 29-0 win over Pardeeville in Dual County Conference action. Rich Rittmeyer racked up 157 yards and two scores on 27 carries to lead the Indians, who moved into a three-way tie atop the league standings at 3-0. … Junior Mark Guderski toted the rock 23 times for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Westfield topped Fall River, 20-6, to keep pace with the Indians at 3-0 in the DCC.