THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls track wins regional title in 1983

May 23, 2018

Portage, Poynette and Westfield softball teams all won regional titles. The most dramatic of those victories was Westfield’s 6-3 win over Lomira in eight innings. With Westfield trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Westfield’s Tahya Reetz hit a grand slam to lift the Pioneers past the Lions. Portage’s regional title came on a 7-0 victory over Madison Edgewood. Brianna Brandner had three hits for the Warriors, while Meghan Witt gave up just five hits to get the complete game victory. Poynette advanced with a 5-1 win over Waterloo. Poynette senior pitcher Mattie Bredeson gave up just three hits and struck out 15 to get the win.

May 23, 2006

The Portage baseball team clinched at least a share of the Badger North Conference championship with a 7-2 victory over Mount Horeb at Bidwell Field. With the win, the Warriors finished the conference season with a 10-2 record. Portage took a 6-1 lead with three runs in the fifth inning. The inning included senior Steven Considine’s first career home run on a drive over the right-center field wall. … Pardeeville’s Tyler Sommers had four hits, including a pair of home runs in a 16-6 victory over Poynette for the Bulldog baseball team. The big game for Sommers continued a hot stretch that saw him reach base in 11 straight at-bats, while driving in 14 runs over the last three games. … Portage freshman golfer Lee Swan shot a three-over-par 75 to finish in first place at the Division 1 Beaver Dam Sectional. Swan beat out teammate Craig Cerbins and Beaver Dam’s Austin Ehlenfeldt — a pair of University of Wisconsin recruits — for top honors at the meet. Cerbins and Ehlenfeldt both shot 70.