THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage girls volleyball wins 2004 Holmen Invite

Poynette’s Dusty Dorshorst won the boys race in 17 minutes, 39 seconds, leading the Indians to a second-place finish at the Poynette Invitational. Poynette finished with 72 points, while Markesan was first with 67 points.

Sept. 11, 1998

Matt Kinsman rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown, and Mike Fredrick scored a pair of touchdowns, leading the Portage football team to a 20-0 victory over Reedsburg in the South Central Conference opener. Portage had a pair of other touchdowns brought back by penalties. Isaac Carlson set up one of Portage’s touchdowns with a blocked punt, and also intercepted Reedsburg quarterback Clayton Hanson, setting up Portage’s third score of the game.

Sept. 11, 1995

The Portage girls tennis team won all three doubles flights and got a huge win from No. 1 singles player Krista Miller to remain undefeated on the season with a 5-2 victory over Sauk Prairie. Miller defeated Sauk Prairie’s Bianca Fransen, who qualified for the state meet the previous year, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1. At No. 1 doubles, Portage’s Wendy Tjugum and Nicole Ammerman won 7-5, 7-5. At No. 2 doubles, Portage’s Jenny Derse and Sarah Keppert won 6-4, 6-4. At No. 3 doubles, Portage’s team of Kay Blau and Chelsey Tool won 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Sept. 11, 1982

Led by Kathy Hein’s first place finish, the Portage girls cross country team won the large school division at the River Valley Invitational in Spring Green. Hein finished the 3,200-meter course in 11 minutes, 57 seconds. Portage put its top five runners in the top 12, with Kim Balliet finishing fourth (12:43), Denise Hauck in fifth (12:53), Amy Wilson in sixth (12:54) and Lisa Pate in 12th (13:18). While the Portage girls won by 17 points over runner-up Reedsburg, the Portage boys had to settle for second place, four points back of Dodgeville. Gary Leamons led the Portage boys, finishing fifth in 17:42 on the 5,000-meter course.