THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage hires Wiessinger to lead football program in 1990

May 2, 2007
The Portage boys golf team finished in first place by 11 shots over Reedsburg to win the Lawsonia Invitational in Green Lake. The event, which broke each school’s four players into two-man team, was dominated by the Warriors, who put both of their teams among the top four. The Portage duo of Lee Swan and Jon Vaughn finished second with a score of 163. Portage’s other two-man team squad of Brian Cacic and Chase Dohmen finished fourth with a 166. Swan was also the top individual at the event, shooting a six-over 78.
May 2, 2006
Portage’s Sean Luedeman’s single up the middle in the ninth inning drove in Cody Schmidt and gave the Warrior baseball team a 3-2 walk-off victory over Waunakee at Bidwell Field. Portage rallied to tie the game with a run in the seventh inning to force extra innings. With two outs in the seventh, Devin Bressers doubled and Nick Colling followed with a single. Bressers beat the throw home on Colling’s single when he avoided the tag with his slide, tying the game at 2. … The Pardeeville boys and girls track and field teams swept their conference dual meets with Rio/Fall River and Deerfield in the first meet held at the school’s new track facility.
May 2, 2003
Portage golfer Craig Cerbins set a program record by shooting a 67 en route to winning the Portage Invitational by eight shot at the Portage Country Club. As a team, Portage finished in third place in Division 1 with a 331, two shots behind champion La Crosse Central. In Division 2, Pardeeville senior Jordan Parker finished in first place with a 74. The score helped the Bulldogs finish in third place in their division.
May 2, 1996
Poynette’s Kelly Weise threw a five inning no-hitter, lifting Poynette to an 11-0 victory over McFarland to take sole possession of first place in the Capitol Conference. Weise struck out eight and was perfect into the fourth inning, when McFarland got its first base runner on a Poynette error. Erin Barnharst led Poynette’s attack, slugging a two-run double and a two-run homer.
May 3, 1994
Montello’s Eric Drew threw his fourth one-hitter of the season, leading the Hilltoppers baseball squad to a 3-1 Dual County Conference victory over Randolph. Drew, who also already had thrown two no-hitters on the season, didn’t give up a hit until Jeremy Vander Galien in the third inning. Derek Klug homered in the win for Montello.
May 3, 1991
The Cambria-Friesland softball team scored 11 runs in the fourth inning in a 31-15 victory over host Pardeeville. Cambria-Friesland’s April Evans had five hits and eight RBI, including two triples and two home runs. Pardeeville scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut Cambria-Friesland’s lead to 19-15, but the Toppers went on to score the game’s final 12 runs. The Bulldogs committed 15 errors in the loss.
May 2, 1990
The Portage prep football program got a new head coach, as 29-year-old history teacher Jeff Wiessinger was hired to take over for John Neiderhauser, who stepped down the previous October. Wiessinger, who had been a Portage assistant the previous seven years, was taking over a program that went 1-8 the previous season and had won just 22 games the previous seven years. Wiessinger earned all-Badger Conference honors in his junior and senior seasons at Stoughton High School before starting three seasons as an offensive tackle at UW-Whitewater.
May 2, 1989
Portage’s Troy Edwards came within one out of throwing a no-hitter in the Warrior baseball team’s 3-2 win over Mauston. A two-out single by Troy Gilbertson in the seventh inning spoiled the no-hitter. Edwards struck out nine in the win.
May 2, 1985
Portage’s Dawn Jacobs ran to a school record time in the 2-mile run, and the mile relay team of Jacobs, Amy O’Brien, Tammy Diehlmann and Susie Gray also set a school record to lead Portage to a sixth-place finish at the Beaver Dam Invitational.
May 2, 1981
Pardeeville’s Kara Hughes was named the outstanding performer of the Waterloo Pirate Invitational, leading the Bulldog girls track team to a first place at the meet. Hughes won the 800 and 1,600 meter races. The Pardeeville boys finished sixth, but the team did have Dan Haberkorn set a new school record in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 10 inches.
