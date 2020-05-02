THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage hires Wiessinger to lead football program in 1990

May 2, 1996

Poynette’s Kelly Weise threw a five inning no-hitter, lifting Poynette to an 11-0 victory over McFarland to take sole possession of first place in the Capitol Conference. Weise struck out eight and was perfect into the fourth inning, when McFarland got its first base runner on a Poynette error. Erin Barnharst led Poynette’s attack, slugging a two-run double and a two-run homer.

May 3, 1994

Montello’s Eric Drew threw his fourth one-hitter of the season, leading the Hilltoppers baseball squad to a 3-1 Dual County Conference victory over Randolph. Drew, who also already had thrown two no-hitters on the season, didn’t give up a hit until Jeremy Vander Galien in the third inning. Derek Klug homered in the win for Montello.

May 3, 1991

The Cambria-Friesland softball team scored 11 runs in the fourth inning in a 31-15 victory over host Pardeeville. Cambria-Friesland’s April Evans had five hits and eight RBI, including two triples and two home runs. Pardeeville scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut Cambria-Friesland’s lead to 19-15, but the Toppers went on to score the game’s final 12 runs. The Bulldogs committed 15 errors in the loss.

May 2, 1990