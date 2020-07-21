THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Junior League outlasts New Lisbon, 16-14, to capture Vacationland title

July 21, 2003
The Portage Junior Legion baseball team rallied past New Lisbon, 16-14, to capture the Vacationland Championship. New Lisbon started fast, taking a 7-2 lead after the first inning but Portage ultimately found its groove, striking for four runs in the second before adding another seven in the third for a 13-7 lead. New Lisbon responded with a 6-2 burst of the next inning-and-a-half to cut the deficit to 15-13 and pulled within 15-14 after a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Portage shut the door with a run in the top of the seventh. Baker McDonald went 4-for-4 with three RBIs while Ryan Schell had three hits, including a two-run homer to help pace Portage. Jason Meidl went 2-for-2 and Nic Colling added a three-run blast.
July 21, 1997
The Portage Post 47 American Legion baseball team captured the Polver Tournament championship. Post 47 finished tied with the host Black Sox and Woodbury, Minn. with matching 2-1 records, but after giving up the fewest runs in three games, Portage was awarded the tournament title. Portage picked up a 3-2 win over Manitowoc in its opener behind pitcher Travis Corning, who struck out six in the complete game win. Portage followed up the Manitowoc victory with a 7-3 win over Woodbury. Portage took advantage of nine walks while racking up 11 hits, with Joe Marks, Mike Smith and Nick Schultz each delivering a pair. Portage failed to pierce Plover in its final game however, falling to the Black Sox, 7-0. Post 47 mustered just six hits in the lost but still came away with the gold.
July 21, 1992
The Westfield baseball team held off Wisconsin Dells for a 5-4 lead in Vacationland League action. Westfield built a 3-0 lead through three innings, but Wisconsin Dells responded with two runs in the top of the fourth. The Pioneers had a response of their own however, as they scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Scott Sommerfeld and an RBI base hit by Jon Congdon. Wisconsin Dells cut the lead back to one with two runs in the top of the seventh but failed to get home. Congdon, who went 2-for-4, earned the win after allowing four runs on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work. Tim Martin and Jerred Stampfl each doubled for the Pioneers, while Troy Johnson and Brian Schweda each had a pair of hits for Wisconsin Dells.
July 21, 1985
Burnstad’s coasted to a 15-4 win over Portage Pharmacies to capture the 11th annual Portage Optimist Youth Baseball championship. Tom Mittlesteadt was instrumental in the victory for Burnstad’s, allowing just two hits and notching 12 strikeouts in the win. After playing to a 2-2 tie through three innings, Burnstad’s blew things open with a 10-run fourth inning before tacking on two more in the fifth for a 14-2 lead. Portage Pharmacies answered with two runs in the top of the sixth but never got closer. Mittlesteadt and Dave Dittberner each had a pair of hits to lead Burnstad’s, including a pair of doubles by the former, while Troy Simonson had the game’s lone triple. Bob Thompson went 2-for-3 to lead Portage Pharmacies.
July 21, 1980
Sarbacker’s Bar gutted out a 6-4 win over LaMasney’s Construction to move into second place of the Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association. Sarbacker’s started fast, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning, including a three-run home run by Bob Tomlinson. After LaMasney’s pushed across a pair in the home half, Jim Kreilkamp delivered a lead-off solo homer in the top of the second to chase pitcher Corby Schlender and Sarbacker’s never looked back.
July 21, 1972
Due to pain in his ailing throwing arm, Packers quarterback Bart Starr officially announced his retirement after 16 seasons in Green Bay. The two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, didn’t go far as he joined the Packers coaching staff for the 1972 season as Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach. Following a two-year hiatus, Starr would return to Green Bay to take over Dan Devine as Packers head coach. The future Hall of Famer spent nine years in charge of the Packers, compiling a 52-76-3 overall record, including one lone playoff appearance in 1982.
July 21, 1954
Portage Service Drugs and Schepp’s each picked up wins in the Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball League Service Drugs rolled to a 16-3 shellacking over Pardeeville in six innings, while Schepp’s nipped Portage Creamery, 11-7. Service Drugs cruised early, darting out to a 6-0 lead through two innings, before busting things open with eight runs in the fourth. Schepp’s also wasted little time taking 6-4 lead over Portage Creamery through the opening frame. Schepp’s added another run in the third before Creamery knotted things up at 7 with a three-run fourth. It was all Schepp’s after that however, as it scored two runs in the fifth and sixth to pull away.
July 21, 1946
Portage’s Bruce Rogers tied for first place among individual medalists at the State Elk’s Golf Tournament on Sunday in Ashland. Rodgers carded a 75 to tie for first place with John Figi, of Marshfield. Rogers would go on to lose to Figi in the playoff on Aug. 11 by three strokes, falling 76-79.
