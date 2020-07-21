THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Junior League outlasts New Lisbon, 16-14, to capture Vacationland title

July 21, 1992

The Westfield baseball team held off Wisconsin Dells for a 5-4 lead in Vacationland League action. Westfield built a 3-0 lead through three innings, but Wisconsin Dells responded with two runs in the top of the fourth. The Pioneers had a response of their own however, as they scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Scott Sommerfeld and an RBI base hit by Jon Congdon. Wisconsin Dells cut the lead back to one with two runs in the top of the seventh but failed to get home. Congdon, who went 2-for-4, earned the win after allowing four runs on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work. Tim Martin and Jerred Stampfl each doubled for the Pioneers, while Troy Johnson and Brian Schweda each had a pair of hits for Wisconsin Dells.