THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Junior Legion rallies past Reedsburg, 9-8, to reach state tournament

July 23, 2006
After dropping the opening game of the championship series, the Portage Junior American Legion baseball team held off Reedsburg, 9-8, to earn win the Mauston regional tournament and advance to the state tournament. Following a 9-0 shutout in the opening contest, Portage trailed 7-2 through four innings in the championship game. Portage got on track however, scoring five runs in the fifth inning to knot things at 7 before taking the lead for good in the top of the seventh on a two-run Ethan PIxler single. Reedsburg made a final push and scored a run in the home half but failed to force extra innings. Pixler went 4-for-5, including a triple, in the championship win, while Dan Swanson went 3-for-4 with a double and T.J. Lang went 2-for-5.
July 23, 1998
The Portage American Legion baseball team snapped a three-game losing skid to Baraboo, scratching out an 8-4 road win. Portage fired out of the gates with three runs in the second inning, including a two-run home run by pitcher Jon Bortz, and added four more in the third for a 7-0 lead. Portage smacked 13 hits, including a 3-for-4 performance by Mike Smith, including a pair of doubles. Bortz struck out seven while surrendering six hit and one walk in six strong innings of work, while Nate Tessman and Don Tansor each added a pair of hits, including a double apiece.
July 23, 1979
The Endeavor Merchants and The Bar picked up wins Portage Women’s Slowpitch Softball League, with the Merchants topping Sarbacker’s Bar, 16-9, and The Bar steamrolling past Fort Tavern, 26-6. A two-run single by Judy LaRoche in the fifth inning gave the Merchants a 10-7 lead and in front for good over Sarbacker’s. Sally Page had a two-run home run and a double, while Connie Joyce added a three-run blast for Endeavor. Annette Olson had a double and a homer and Kelly Yaktus had a pair of two baggers to lead Sarbacker’s. In its game against Fort Tavern, The Bar seized control with an eight-run second inning and never looked back. Laura Holch smashed a three-run homer while Becky Kluge and Cheryl Simonson each tripled for The Bar, which took advantage of 20 walks.
July 23, 1967
The Roost Road Runners ran away for a 3-0 win over Tomah Tee-Pee in the 17th annual Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association tournament. Roost pitcher Bill Diehl held Tomah to just one hit, a single in the second inning, and tallied 12 strikeouts in the shutout victory. The Road Runners tallied all three of its runs in the opening inning on three of their four hits. Jim Alf delivered a triple, while Billy Lawton, Terry Thomas and Bob Simerson also added singles for Roost.
July 23, 1951
Weider’s pitcher “Shing” Nehls mowed down the Portage VFW Post 1707, 12-2, in Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association action. Nehls struck out six and walked six in the complete game victory, allowing VFW’s pair of runs with two down in the seventh inning. Weider’s used three crooked numbers to take control, including a seven-run sixth inning. In other action, Service Drugs hammered Con’s-Swede’s, 20-4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!