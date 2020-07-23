THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Junior Legion rallies past Reedsburg, 9-8, to reach state tournament

The Endeavor Merchants and The Bar picked up wins Portage Women’s Slowpitch Softball League, with the Merchants topping Sarbacker’s Bar, 16-9, and The Bar steamrolling past Fort Tavern, 26-6. A two-run single by Judy LaRoche in the fifth inning gave the Merchants a 10-7 lead and in front for good over Sarbacker’s. Sally Page had a two-run home run and a double, while Connie Joyce added a three-run blast for Endeavor. Annette Olson had a double and a homer and Kelly Yaktus had a pair of two baggers to lead Sarbacker’s. In its game against Fort Tavern, The Bar seized control with an eight-run second inning and never looked back. Laura Holch smashed a three-run homer while Becky Kluge and Cheryl Simonson each tripled for The Bar, which took advantage of 20 walks.

July 23, 1967

The Roost Road Runners ran away for a 3-0 win over Tomah Tee-Pee in the 17th annual Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association tournament. Roost pitcher Bill Diehl held Tomah to just one hit, a single in the second inning, and tallied 12 strikeouts in the shutout victory. The Road Runners tallied all three of its runs in the opening inning on three of their four hits. Jim Alf delivered a triple, while Billy Lawton, Terry Thomas and Bob Simerson also added singles for Roost.

July 23, 1951

Weider’s pitcher “Shing” Nehls mowed down the Portage VFW Post 1707, 12-2, in Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association action. Nehls struck out six and walked six in the complete game victory, allowing VFW’s pair of runs with two down in the seventh inning. Weider’s used three crooked numbers to take control, including a seven-run sixth inning. In other action, Service Drugs hammered Con’s-Swede’s, 20-4.