THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion cruised to 12-2 win over DeForest in 2006

June 23, 2011
With the 10th overall pick of the NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks selected BYU sharpshooter Jimmer Fredette and then traded him to the Sacramento Kings in a deal that brought to Milwaukee Tobias Harris, Stephen Jackson, Shaun Livingston and Ben Udrih. One pick after Milwaukee selected Fredette, the Golden State Warriors picked Washington State’s Klay Thompson. In the second round of the draft and with the 40th pick overall, Milwaukee took Wisconsin’s Jon Leuer.
June 23, 2006
The Portage American Legion Baseball team scored five runs in the first and fourth innings on its way to a 12-2 victory over DeForest in five innings at Bidwell Field. Portage’s five-run first inning included three walks and three hits, including a RBI double by Cody Schmidt. A two-run homer by Steve Considine highlighted Portage’s big fourth inning. Jake Friend, Joh Heesch, Wes Doleshaw and Schmidt all had multi-hit games for Portage.
June 23, 1991
Nate Knuteson, Shon Thieran and Bill Wells all hit home runs, leading Poynette to a 13-0 victory over Rio in a Home Talent League game played in Poynette. Poynette scored five runs in the third and fifth innings. Todd Anderson drove in a pair of runs in the fifth for Poynette. John Yonkee gave up seven hits and struck out nine to get the win on the mound.
June 23, 1989
Milwaukee’s Rob Deer hit his 18th and 19th homers of the season, taking over sole possession of the American League home run lead and leading the Brewers to a 17-5 pounding of the Chicago White Sox at County Stadium. After the White Sox took a 5-0 lead it was all Milwaukee. Deer’s first homer was part of a four-run second inning. Deer’s second homer was in the fifth. Robin Yount had a three-run homer in the eighth, and utility infielder Gus Polidor drove in three runs.
June 23, 1981
The longest game in professional baseball finally ended as the Pawtucket Red Sox beat the Rochester Red Wings 3-2 in 33 innings. The game began on April 18th.
June 23, 1980
Jim Gantner drove in six runs and hit a grand slam, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-0 victory over host Oakland. Milwaukee starting pitcher Reggie Cleveland threw all nine innings to get the victory. Cleveland got the complete game shutout despite Milwaukee committing five errors in the game. Shortstop Ed Romero had three of those errors, including a pair of errors on one play.
