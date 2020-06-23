THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion cruised to 12-2 win over DeForest in 2006

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 23, 2011

With the 10th overall pick of the NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks selected BYU sharpshooter Jimmer Fredette and then traded him to the Sacramento Kings in a deal that brought to Milwaukee Tobias Harris, Stephen Jackson, Shaun Livingston and Ben Udrih. One pick after Milwaukee selected Fredette, the Golden State Warriors picked Washington State’s Klay Thompson. In the second round of the draft and with the 40th pick overall, Milwaukee took Wisconsin’s Jon Leuer.

June 23, 2006

The Portage American Legion Baseball team scored five runs in the first and fourth innings on its way to a 12-2 victory over DeForest in five innings at Bidwell Field. Portage’s five-run first inning included three walks and three hits, including a RBI double by Cody Schmidt. A two-run homer by Steve Considine highlighted Portage’s big fourth inning. Jake Friend, Joh Heesch, Wes Doleshaw and Schmidt all had multi-hit games for Portage.

