THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion earns berth in 2002 state tournament

July 28, 2002

The Portage American Legion Baseball team earned a berth in the Class AA Legion State Tournament with a 7-6 victory over Beaver Dam at the regional tournament in Waupun. Portage tied the game at 6 in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk by Mike Denman. Portage got the winning run in the sixth on Tony Meidl’s RBI base hit. Beaver Dam put the tying run on second base with one out in the seventh inning, but Denman got the final two outs to finish off the victory. Portage finished the regional with an 11-4 loss to Waupun in the championship game, but because Waupun was hosting the state tournament the following week, Portage, the regional’s second-place team, also earned a berth to the state tournament.

July 28, 2000

The Portage American Legion Baseball team lost 2-1 against Ladysmith in the opening game of the Class AA State Tournament in Kimberly. Ladysmith scored once in the opening inning and then took a 2-0 lead on a third-inning home run by Jim Leonhard, who would go on to play football at the University of Wisconsin and then in the NFL. It was the only hit of the game for Leonhard, who currently serves as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin. Portage got its only run on Tony Meidl’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, but couldn’t get the tying run home.