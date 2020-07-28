THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion earns berth in 2002 state tournament

July 28, 2019
Portage Skeeters infielder Travis Hamilton drove in seven runs, including the game-tying and game-winning runs, leading Portage’s Home Talent League team to a 9-8 victory over Cottage Grove in 11 innings at Bidwell Field. Hamilton’s three-run homer in the ninth tied the game at 8. Hamilton’s base hit in the bottom of the 11th scored Ethan Greene for the winning run. Hamilton also had a two-run single in the fifth and an RBI groundout in the seventh. Adam Bortz also homered for Portage in the win.
July 28, 2006
The Portage American Legion Baseball team won its opening game at the Class AA Legion regional tournament with a 12-2 victory over tournament host Waupun. Portage pitchers Devin Bressers and Matt Kabele combined to hold Waupun to just two hits in the victory. Bressers threw the first five innings to get the win. Portage broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 6-2 lead. The big blow of the inning was a two-run double by Jon Heesch. Portage added six more runs in the sixth inning, when Kabele hit a two-run triple and Nick Colling slugged a three-run homer.
July 28, 2005
University of Wisconsin head football coach Barry Alvarez announces he will step down following the 2005 season to become the school’s fulltime athletic director. In his first 15 seasons in charge of the program after being hired in 1990, Alvarez led the Badgers to a 108-70-4 record, making him the winningest coach in school history. Alvarez also announced that defensive coordinator Bret Bielema would become the program’s next head coach. Bielema joined Alvarez’s coaching staff in 2004 after coaching at Kansas State.
July 28, 2002
The Portage American Legion Baseball team earned a berth in the Class AA Legion State Tournament with a 7-6 victory over Beaver Dam at the regional tournament in Waupun. Portage tied the game at 6 in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk by Mike Denman. Portage got the winning run in the sixth on Tony Meidl’s RBI base hit. Beaver Dam put the tying run on second base with one out in the seventh inning, but Denman got the final two outs to finish off the victory. Portage finished the regional with an 11-4 loss to Waupun in the championship game, but because Waupun was hosting the state tournament the following week, Portage, the regional’s second-place team, also earned a berth to the state tournament.
July 28, 2000
The Portage American Legion Baseball team lost 2-1 against Ladysmith in the opening game of the Class AA State Tournament in Kimberly. Ladysmith scored once in the opening inning and then took a 2-0 lead on a third-inning home run by Jim Leonhard, who would go on to play football at the University of Wisconsin and then in the NFL. It was the only hit of the game for Leonhard, who currently serves as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin. Portage got its only run on Tony Meidl’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, but couldn’t get the tying run home.
July 28, 1997
The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader at Milwaukee County Stadium. In the opening game, Milwaukee pitcher Steve Woodard tossed an eight-inning one hitter and struck out 12 in his major league debut, leading the Brewers to a 1-0 victory over Roger Clemens, who gave up just four hits in the loss. In the second game, the Brewers turned their first triple play in 18 years, and the third in franchise history, in a 9-3 victory.
July 28, 1996
The Portage American Legion Baseball team improved to 3-0 at the Baraboo Class AA Regional with a 3-2 victory over Sauk Prairie. Portage took a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the fifth. Brent Vogelsang’s RBI single tied the game a 1 before Joey Marks scored on a wild pitch to give Portage a 2-1 lead. After Sauk Prairie tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, Portage got the winning run in the top of the seventh on Mike Smith’s RBI triple. The victory advanced Portage to the tournament’s championship game against Holmen.
July 28, 1987
Paul Molitor hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning for his only hit of the game, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-2 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The home run extended Molitor’s hitting streak to 13 games.
