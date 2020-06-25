THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion has 11-run inning in win over Oregon in 2005

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 25, 2017

Four Portage pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout, leading the Skeeters to a 15-0 victory over host Columbus in a Home Talent League game. Trevin Kreier got the start for Portage and pitched the first three innings. Jack Nelson, Kyle Chappell and Kalen Mace covered the final four innings on the mound. Portage had 18 hits in the win, including four each from Ethan Greene and Travis Hamilton. With the win, Portage moved into a first place tie at 8-2 with the Montello Granite Jaxx.

June 25, 2009

The Milwaukee Bucks selected 19-year-old Brandon Jennings with the 10th overall pick of the NBA draft. Jennings was the 2008 Naismith Player of the Year as a high school senior at Oak Hill Academy and committed to play at Arizona, but elected to turn pro instead. He played one season with Lottomatica Virtus Roma in Italy. Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin went to the Los Angeles Clippers with the first overall pick. Golden State selected Davidson’s Stephen Curry with the seventh overall pick.

June 25, 2005