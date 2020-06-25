THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion has 11-run inning in win over Oregon in 2005

June 25, 2017
Four Portage pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout, leading the Skeeters to a 15-0 victory over host Columbus in a Home Talent League game. Trevin Kreier got the start for Portage and pitched the first three innings. Jack Nelson, Kyle Chappell and Kalen Mace covered the final four innings on the mound. Portage had 18 hits in the win, including four each from Ethan Greene and Travis Hamilton. With the win, Portage moved into a first place tie at 8-2 with the Montello Granite Jaxx.
June 25, 2009
The Milwaukee Bucks selected 19-year-old Brandon Jennings with the 10th overall pick of the NBA draft. Jennings was the 2008 Naismith Player of the Year as a high school senior at Oak Hill Academy and committed to play at Arizona, but elected to turn pro instead. He played one season with Lottomatica Virtus Roma in Italy. Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin went to the Los Angeles Clippers with the first overall pick. Golden State selected Davidson’s Stephen Curry with the seventh overall pick.
June 25, 2005
The Portage American Legion Baseball team sent 17 batters to the plate and scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning in a 13-0 victory over Oregon. Matt Kabele, who led the inning off with a walk, and had single in his next at bat, nearly batted three times in the inning. Portage had six hits and drew five walks in the inning, which also included a pair of Oregon errors. Jon Heesch drove in four runs for Portage, while Baker McDonald drove in three. Nick Colling had three hits, while Darrin Berger and McDonald also had multi-hit games.
June 25, 2003
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher/outfielder Brooks Kieschnick led off the 10th inning with a pinch-hit homer and Geoff Jenkjins added a three-run homer later in the inning, leading Milwaukee to a 12-6 victory over the Cubs in Wrigley Field. It was Kieschnick’s third home run of the season. Two of those homers came against the Cubs, who Kieschnick played for in 1996 and 1997.
June 25, 1992
Philadelphia Eagles star defensive lineman Jerome Brown was killed in a single-car accident in Brooksville, Florida. Brown, just 27 years old, went to the Pro Bowl the previous two seasons.
June 25, 1990
Andy Nevar hit a pair of home runs and a double, scored five runs and drove in five runs, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 12-3 victory over Tomah. Portage also got a strong pitching performance from Matt Manthey, who gave up three hits and struck out 11 to get the win.
June 25, 1983
Portage’s Andy Arians scored 12 points and had a game-high 12 rebounds, helping the South pick up a 78-70 victory over the North in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Class B-C All-Star Game at the UW Field House in Madison. Westfield’s Doug Hammonds added five points and four rebounds for the South in the victory.
June 25, 1980
Milwaukee’s Sixto Lezcano, Mark Brouhard and Buck Martinez all hit homers in the top of the ninth inning, lifting the Brewers to a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics in Oakland. Oakland had taken a 2-1 lead on Dwayne Murphy’s homer in the bottom of the eighth, but the Brewers answered with their three homers in the next half inning. In the seventh inning of the game, Oakland catcher Mike Heath asked the umpires inspect Cecil Cooper’s bat for cork. The umpires checked several bats and determined all were solid wood.
June 25, 1979
With the No. 5 overall pick of the NBA draft, the Milwaukee Bucks selected Arkansas guard Sidney Moncrief. Monrief was considered by many to be the second-best guard in the draft, behind Michigan State star Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who went to the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 1 overall pick.
