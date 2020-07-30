THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion qualifies for state tournament for the first time in 1996

July 30, 2017
The Portage Skeeters Home Talent League baseball team clinched a third straight Eastern Section playoff appearance with a 2-1 marathon victory in 15 innings over host Sun Prairie. Adam Bortz drove in both Portage runs. His RBI double in the sixth inning gave Portage a 1-0 lead. His RBI single in the top of the 15th gave the Skeeters a 2-1 lead. Portage lost its 1-0 lead with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the game into extra innings. Colyn Buss threw the first 12 innings for Portage, giving up 11 hits, while striking out eight with only one walk. Kalen Mace, who scored the winning run in the 15th, pitched the final three innings to get the win. Portage also turned inning-ending double plays in the first, second and fourth innings.
July 30, 2008
Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy spent almost nine hours with Brett Favre’s agent James “Bus” Cook in Hattiesburg, Miss., in hopes of negotiating an accord with the quarterback, who recently announced he was coming out of retirement. With the Packers beginning training camp back in Green Bay, reports broke that the team had offered Favre a “substantial salary” to remain retired. After the meeting, Cook said Favre’s intentions were to return to Green Bay to rejoin the team.
July 30, 2006
The Portage American Legion Baseball team picked up a pair of victories over Beaver Dam in the championship round of the Waupun Class AA Regional, and in the process advanced to the state tournament in Shawano. Portage needed to beat Beaver Dam twice to advance to the state tournament, and got the chance to do that after designated hitter Brennan Walz hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the first game for a 3-2 victory. In the second game, Portage picked up a 6-3 victory. Trevin Kreier pitched five innings to get the win in the second victory while Steve Considine had four hits and drove in four runs.
July 30, 2000
For the second day in a row, the Portage American Legion Baseball team avoided elimination at the Class AA state tournament in Kimberly, beating Rothschild-Schofield-Weston 13-9. After falling into a 3-0 hole in the top of the first inning, Portage answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, including a three-run homer by Mark Gessner and then a solo shot by Shaun Corning. Portage added three runs in the third when Gessner, Corning and Tony Meidl singled, and Nick Hurd doubled. Portage would open up a big lead with five runs in the fourth. Portage finished with 17 hits, including five home runs. Hurd had one of the homers and Kinion homered twice.
July 30, 1996
For the first time in program history, the Portage American Legion Baseball team qualified for the Class AA Legion State Tournament, clinching a spot in the event with a 7-1 victory over Baraboo in the championship game of the Portage regional. Leading 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Portage got a key double play to get out of a major jam, and then blew the game open with four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Mike Smith had a double and a triple for Portage, while Brian Calkins also had two hits in the victory.
July 30, 1987
Paul Molitor extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a one-out double to the left-field corner in the sixth inning, and then drove in two runs with a double in the in the seventh, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee County Stadium. Molitor’s hitting streak would eventually reach 39 games, the seventh-longest in baseball history.
