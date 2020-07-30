THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion qualifies for state tournament for the first time in 1996

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 30, 2017

The Portage Skeeters Home Talent League baseball team clinched a third straight Eastern Section playoff appearance with a 2-1 marathon victory in 15 innings over host Sun Prairie. Adam Bortz drove in both Portage runs. His RBI double in the sixth inning gave Portage a 1-0 lead. His RBI single in the top of the 15th gave the Skeeters a 2-1 lead. Portage lost its 1-0 lead with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the game into extra innings. Colyn Buss threw the first 12 innings for Portage, giving up 11 hits, while striking out eight with only one walk. Kalen Mace, who scored the winning run in the 15th, pitched the final three innings to get the win. Portage also turned inning-ending double plays in the first, second and fourth innings.

July 30, 2008

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy spent almost nine hours with Brett Favre’s agent James “Bus” Cook in Hattiesburg, Miss., in hopes of negotiating an accord with the quarterback, who recently announced he was coming out of retirement. With the Packers beginning training camp back in Green Bay, reports broke that the team had offered Favre a “substantial salary” to remain retired. After the meeting, Cook said Favre’s intentions were to return to Green Bay to rejoin the team.

July 30, 2006