THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage legion scores 2 walkoff wins in 1994

July 31, 2000

Portage’s title hopes at the Class AA Legion Baseball state tournament in Kimberly came to an end with a 10-2 loss to Beaver Dam. Portage had just two hits in the game, both doubles by Nick Hurd. Hurd’s first double in the top of the second inning helped Portage tie the game at 1, but Beaver Dam took control with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Hurd’s second double came in the fourth when he would eventually score on a throwing error to cut Beaver Dam’s lead to 5-2, but Portage failed to score the rest of the way.

July 31, 1994

The Portage American Legion Baseball team moved to within one victory of the state tournament with a pair of one-run victories over Sparta (10-9) and Onalaska (5-4) at the Class AA Tomah regional. Against Sparta, Portage was trailing 9-6 when it scored two runs in the fifth thanks to three Sparta errors, cutting the lead to 9-8. Portage tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on Glenn Smith RBI single. Portage won the game in the bottom of the seventh on a John Zydowsky sacrifice fly. Against Onalska, Portage entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 4-2, but would tie the game on a two-run single by Corey Clemmons. Portage would get its second walkoff victory of the day when Joe Zydowsky scored from third on a wild pitch.

July 31, 1990