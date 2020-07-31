THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage legion scores 2 walkoff wins in 1994

July 31, 2007
Going for career win No. 300, New York Mets pitcher Tom Glavine failed to reach the milestone against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park when the Mets bullpen wasted a one-run lead in the eighth inning before Geoff Jenkins hit a two-run homer off Aaron Sele in the 13th inning to give the Brewers a 4-2 victory. Glavine had given up just two hits when Mets manager Willie Randolph took him out of the game in the seventh inning with a runner on first and New York leading 2-1. Glavine’s mark was one of three potential milestones on the line that night. Alex Rodriguez remained one away from his 500th career home run and Barry Bonds stayed one homer from tying Hank Aaron’s all-time record.
July 31, 2005
After missing the first four days of training camp, Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed his first professional contract with the Packers.
July 31, 2004
The Portage American Legion Baseball team opened play at the Class AA Onalaska Regional with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Reedsburg. Portage took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. Josh Krueger’s RBI double made it 1-0 before a Reedsburg error allowed Krueger to also score to make it 2-0. Portage added two more runs in the sixth when Krueger’s fly to right field was dropped, allowing two runners to score to make it 4-0. Reedsburg rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh and had the tying run on third base when the final out of the game was recorded when a runner going from first to second was hit by a ground ball.
July 31, 2000
Portage’s title hopes at the Class AA Legion Baseball state tournament in Kimberly came to an end with a 10-2 loss to Beaver Dam. Portage had just two hits in the game, both doubles by Nick Hurd. Hurd’s first double in the top of the second inning helped Portage tie the game at 1, but Beaver Dam took control with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Hurd’s second double came in the fourth when he would eventually score on a throwing error to cut Beaver Dam’s lead to 5-2, but Portage failed to score the rest of the way.
July 31, 1994
The Portage American Legion Baseball team moved to within one victory of the state tournament with a pair of one-run victories over Sparta (10-9) and Onalaska (5-4) at the Class AA Tomah regional. Against Sparta, Portage was trailing 9-6 when it scored two runs in the fifth thanks to three Sparta errors, cutting the lead to 9-8. Portage tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on Glenn Smith RBI single. Portage won the game in the bottom of the seventh on a John Zydowsky sacrifice fly. Against Onalska, Portage entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 4-2, but would tie the game on a two-run single by Corey Clemmons. Portage would get its second walkoff victory of the day when Joe Zydowsky scored from third on a wild pitch.
July 31, 1990
Texas ace Nolan Ryan picked up his 300th career victory at Milwaukee County Stadium by leading the Rangers to an 11-3 victory over the Brewers. Ryan became the 20th pitcher to reach the milestone after allowing six hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out eight, increasing his career total to 5,219. He also walked two and threw 146 pitches in the game.
July 31, 1987
Paul Molitor’s RBI single in bottom of the second inning extended his hitting streak to 15 games, but the Chicago White Sox went on to beat the Brewers 8-6 at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Molitor also had a RBI single in the ninth. His hitting streak would eventually reach 39 games, the seventh longest in baseball history.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!