THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion turns triple play in 1978 win at Beaver Dam

July 11, 2005
Jon Heesch, Josh Krueger, Darrin Berger and Brian Feucht all had two hits and Sean Luedeman clubbed a triple, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 10-3 victory over McFarland at Bidwell Field. Spencer Gilman and Baker McDonald combined to give up just four hits in the victory for Portage. The win was Portage’s 12th in its last 13 games. McFarland was leading 3-1 when Portage took control with five runs in the bottom of the third.
July 11, 1996
With the start of training camp drawing near, the Green Bay Packers made what would turn into a pair of important offseason additions, signing tight end Keith Jackson and wide receiver Desmond Howard to free agent deals for the upcoming season. Jackson, a five-time Pro Bowler, played with the Packers the previous season, but reported to the Packers 91 days late after Green Bay acquired him in a trade with the Dolphins prior to the 1995 season, but went on to have a monster season with the Packers. Howard, who played with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995, would go on to star with the Packers and win the Super Bowl MVP award in his first season in Green Bay.
July 11, 1982
The Milwaukee Brewers moved into first place in the American League Eastern Division with an 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. All eight of Milwaukee’s runs in the victory came via the home run, as Paul Molitor slammed a three-run homer to go with two-run shots from Charlie Moore and Ted Simmons, and a solo homer by Gorman Thomas. The four home runs for the Brewers gave them 125 in 83 games, which was ahead of the pace of the 1961 New York Yankees, which set a league record of 240 homers in a season. The home run for Simmons was the 200th of his career. Prior to the victory, Milwaukee spent just five days in first place, with four of those days coming in the first week of the season. The win was also the third of what would be an eight-game winning streak that would help keep Milwaukee in first place for almost all of the rest of the season. Milwaukee would spend three days in second place later in July, but was in first place the rest of the way after that.
July 11, 1978
Highlighted by a triple play that it turned, the Portage American Legion Baseball team defeated host Beaver Dam 8-4. The triple play came in the bottom of the third inning when Beaver Dam had runners on first and second base. The batter hit a line drive to Portage shortstop Scott Geltemeyer, who caught it and relayed a throw to Don Curnow at second base for the second out, who then threw to Bill Austin at first for the third out. Larry Schumann went the distance on the mound to get the win, giving up eight hits and striking out six. Geltemeyer had two hits and a pair of RBIs while John Walker had a double and an RBI for Portage. Rusty Kratz added a double and two RBIs for Portage, while other leaders were Tim Walker (2 hits, 2 RBIs) and John Christopherson (double and an RBI).
July 11, 1976
Sarbacker’s Bar was one of four teams to advance to the quarterfinals of the 26th Annual Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational Tournament with victories on the fourth-day of the event. Sarbacker’s advanced with an 8-2 victory over Wyocena Bar. Sarbacker’s was trailing 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth when Bob Tomlinson’s three-run homer put Sarbacker’s on top for good. Kim Purvis added a two-run homer and Bill Gutherie hit a solo homer before the fifth inning ended. Purvis got the win, giving up just two hits in the victory. Other winners included Service Drugs, Fireside Lounge and the Farm Club. Service Drugs advanced with a 4-3 win over Tenth Inning. The winning run came in the top of the seventh inning when Denny Vierk hit an RBI double to left-center field, scoring Dan Fearing from frist base. Fireside Lounge defeated Fort Tavern 13-3, with Gary Blankenheim leading the way for the winners, slugging a three-run homer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!