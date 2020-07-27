THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion upsets Baraboo in 2007 regional

July 27, 2007
The Portage American Legion Baseball team pulled off a big upset with a 4-2 victory over Baraboo at the Beaver Dam Regional Tournament. Baraboo entered the game with a 22-3 record, while Portage was just 5-18 on the season. Baraboo also beat Portage 13-3 in the regular season, but it was Portage that played better on this day. Trevin Kreier gave up just six hits to get the win for Portage. Just two of those hits came after the third inning, and both were infield singles. Portage scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning. Brennan Walz hit a leadoff single and then scored on a two-out double by Wes Doleshaw. Dan Swanson, Kreier and Kody Schroeder all followed with singles to give Portage its four runs. Portage helped preserve its lead in the seventh inning when a great over-the-shoulder catch by Will Clark in left field prevented an extra-base hit.
July 27, 1996
The Portage American Legion Baseball team improved to 3-0 in the Baraboo Regional Tournament with a 5-2 victory over Sparta at Mary Rountree Field. Portage had just three hits in the game, but was able to break a 1-1 tie with a four-run fifth inning. A base hit by Joey Marks with the bases loaded drove in a pair to make it 3-1. A successful squeeze bunt by Brent Vogelsang would make it 4-1 before another run scored on an errant throw to make it 5-1. Portage improved to 23-7 on the season with the victory.
July 27, 1987
Paul Molitor’s RBI single in the seventh inning was his only hit in five at-bats in a 5-4 loss to the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. It was the 12th straight game with a hit for Molitor in what would end up being a 39-game hitting streak.
July 27, 1986
The Portage American Legion Baseball team stayed alive in the Waupun Regional with a 3-2 victory over Waterloo. Portage took a 1-0 lead in the in the second inning when Brad Martin’s two-out double scored Jim Walker. Portage took a 2-1 lead in the third on back-to-back doubles by Mike Precia and Walker. Then with the game tied at 2, Portage scored the winning run on a solo home run by Mike Wenker with one out in the fifth. Craig Schreiber threw all seven innings for Portage, giving up six hits to the get the win.
July 27, 1982
Gorman Thomas hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-2 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The two homers gave Thomas a league-leading 25 homers on the season. The victory for Milwaukee improved it to 56-40 overall and moved it into sole possession of first place in the American League East, one-half game ahead of the Red Sox.
July 27, 1980
The Poynette Home Talent Baseball team scored in the bottom of the ninth inning to pick up a 7-6 victory over visiting Rio. The winning run came when Bill Bender’s smash back up the middle bounced off the pitcher’s glove, allowing Clark Luessman to score to end the game. Rio scored the tying run in the top of the ninth on a solo home run by Mike Roberts, and was in position to score more, but Poynette turned a triple play to get out of a jam and keep the game tied.
July 27, 1979
Cecil Cooper hit three home runs, including the game-winning blast in the bottom of the ninth inning off Goose Gossage, giving the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-5 victory over New York Yankees at County Stadium. Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson was ejected from the game in the fourth inning after he charged the mound and started a fight with Milwaukee pitcher Mike Caldwell. The game was played under a pair of protests from Yankees manager Billy Martin. The first protest was because Martin thought Caldwell should have also been ejected following the fight with Jackson. Martin’s second protest was because he thought the mound was too flat and did not conform to American League standards.
