THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion upsets Baraboo in 2007 regional

July 27, 2007

The Portage American Legion Baseball team pulled off a big upset with a 4-2 victory over Baraboo at the Beaver Dam Regional Tournament. Baraboo entered the game with a 22-3 record, while Portage was just 5-18 on the season. Baraboo also beat Portage 13-3 in the regular season, but it was Portage that played better on this day. Trevin Kreier gave up just six hits to get the win for Portage. Just two of those hits came after the third inning, and both were infield singles. Portage scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning. Brennan Walz hit a leadoff single and then scored on a two-out double by Wes Doleshaw. Dan Swanson, Kreier and Kody Schroeder all followed with singles to give Portage its four runs. Portage helped preserve its lead in the seventh inning when a great over-the-shoulder catch by Will Clark in left field prevented an extra-base hit.