THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion wins 1995 Plover Invite

July 16, 1995
The Portage American Legion Baseball team split a pair of games on the final day of the Plover Invitational, finishing the tournament with a 3-1 record, which was good enough to win the overall championship. Portage improved to 3-0 in the tournament with a 5-3 victory over La Crosse. After La Crosse took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth, Portage tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run homer by Glenn Smith. La Crosse was up 3-2 when Portage was down to its final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh. Portage would first tie the game at 3 before Joe Zydowsky drilled a two-run homer for a walkoff victory. Portage lost its final game of tournament, 4-2 to host Plover, but beat Middleton and Plover in a three-team tiebreaker with the fewest runs scored against in the tournament. Brian Calkins, Smith and brothers John and Joe Zydowsky were all named to the all-tournament team.
July 16, 1987
In the first game coming out of the All-Star break, Paul Molitor hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run second inning to help the Brewers beat the California Angels 6-4 at County Stadium. The hit by Molitor was his only one of the night in four at-bats, and would also be the start of a 39-game hitting streak. … The Portage American Legion Baseball team scored nine runs on 16 hits, but it wasn’t enough to beat Baraboo, as the visiting Bandits left town with an 11-9 victory after scoring four runs in the seventh inning. Troy Edwards had four hits and Dan Garrigan had three hits for Portage in the loss.
July 16, 1978
The Mad-Town Flyers of Madison became the first non-member of the Portage Men’s Softball Association to win the group’s annual invitational tournament when it beat LeMasney’s Construction 3-0 in the tournament’s championship game. Sarbacker’s Bar finished in third place after scoring four runs in the top of the ninth to pick up a 9-5 victory over Service Drugs in the third-place game. The tournament’s leading-batter trophy went to Steve Saager of Sarbacker’s Bar. … Sid Johnsrud clubbed three home runs to lead the Rio Home Talent League baseball team to a 7-4 victory over Ashton. Johnsrud hit a two-run homer in the first inning, added a three-run shot in the third inning before hitting a solo homer in the sixth.
July 16, 1977
Monte Phillips hit a big three-run home run in the third inning, helping the Portage American Legion Baseball team pick up a 5-3 victory over Hartford. Jeff Wilson pitched all seven innings for Portage to get the win. He gave up seven hits while walking two and striking out seven.
July 6, 1972
Liquor Mart got a three-hitter from Randy Sachtjen and a three-run homer from Jim Spitzer in the first inning to help lift it to a 4-1 victory over the Stoughton A&W at the 22nd annual Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational. Liquor Mart’s Jim Shelby won the tournament’s most valuable player award, while Sachtjen, who had four wins in the tournament, was named the most valuable pitcher.
