THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion wins 1995 Plover Invite

July 16, 1995

The Portage American Legion Baseball team split a pair of games on the final day of the Plover Invitational, finishing the tournament with a 3-1 record, which was good enough to win the overall championship. Portage improved to 3-0 in the tournament with a 5-3 victory over La Crosse. After La Crosse took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth, Portage tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run homer by Glenn Smith. La Crosse was up 3-2 when Portage was down to its final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh. Portage would first tie the game at 3 before Joe Zydowsky drilled a two-run homer for a walkoff victory. Portage lost its final game of tournament, 4-2 to host Plover, but beat Middleton and Plover in a three-team tiebreaker with the fewest runs scored against in the tournament. Brian Calkins, Smith and brothers John and Joe Zydowsky were all named to the all-tournament team.