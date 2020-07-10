THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion wins 2005 Baraboo Tournament

July 10, 2010
Edgerton native Steve Stricker shot a 9-under 62 in the third round of the John Deere Classic, giving him a six-shot lead over Paul Goydos and Jeff Maggert heading to the tournament’s final round. The 62 gave Stricker a three-round score of 25-under 188, which was the best 54-hole score in PGA Tour history.
July 10, 2008
Milwaukee Brewers outfield Corey Hart was selected by fan voting for the 32nd and final National League Roster spot for the upcoming All-Star Game at Yankee Stadium. Hart received 8 million votes and narrowly defeated New York Mets third baseman David Wright.
July 10, 2005
One day after having its nine-game winning streak come to an end with a 10-4 loss to Viroqua, the Portage American Legion Baseball team bounced back with victories over Stoughton (10-8) and Baraboo (10-6) to finish 4-1 and in first place at the Baraboo Independence Day Tournament at Mary Rountree Field. In the victory over Stoughton, Portage trailed 8-4 after Stoughton scored seven runs in the second inning. Portage’s Devin Bressers came on to pitch in relief to start the third inning and held Stoughton hitless over the final five innings to allow Portage to come back. Portage tied the game at 8 in the fifth inning on a RBI bunt single by Steve Considine, and would take the lead for good on a successful squeeze bunt by Sean Luedeman later in the inning. Darrin Berger also homered in the victory for Portage.
July 10, 2000
Trailing Sauk Prairie 5-0 heading to the bottom of the third inning, the Portage American Legion Baseball team rallied with six unanswered runs to pick up a 6-5 victory in Portage. Portage got one run back in the bottom of the third on back-to-back doubles by Make Kinion and Jamie O’Hara. Portage tied the game with four runs in the fourth. Tom Considine, Tony Meidl and Justin Ostrowski had consecutive singles for Portage followed by a Cole Schider walk. Tim Williams knocked in two runs with a double before Phil Canales tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Portage would get the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Shaun Corning got the win on the mound for Portage, giving up just two hits while striking out 13 in seven innings of work.
July 10, 1999
Brandi Chastain’s game-winning penalty kick capped off the United States’ FIFA Women’s World Cup title at the Rose Bowl in California. The game went to penalty kicks after the teams were held scoreless through regulation and extra time. The United States’ Carla Overbeck and Joy Fawcett stepped up and made their shots, then goalie Brianna Scurry saved Liu Ying’s penalty to give the U.S. an advantage. The Americans stayed perfect, as Kristine Lilly, Mia Hamm and Chastain each made their shots to win 5-4 in penalties. It was the second of four World Cup titles for the U.S., who also won in 1991, 2015 and 2019.
July 10, 1991
Looking to add rebounding to the roster, the Milwaukee Bucks signed 36-year-old Moses Malone to a free agent contract. The Bucks made room for Malone by not picking up the $1.6 option year on Jack Sikma’s contact. Malone won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award in 1979, 1982 and 1983.
July 10, 1990
Playing on his 18th birthday, Portage American Legion Baseball standout Andy Nevar hit a two-run home run and tossed a complete game on the mound to lead his team to a 5-2 victory over Mauston. Nevar finished with 11 strikeouts and walked just one while giving up just six hits. Nevar’s two-run blast in the third inning gave Portage a 3-0 lead. Tim Mittlesteadt had three hits, including a double for Portage, while Kurt Moyer and Jon Wenker had two hits while also clubbing doubles to lead Portage at the plate.
July 10, 1983
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox set an American League record for the longest nine-inning game when it took them 4 hours, 11 minutes to complete a 12-9 Brewers victory.
