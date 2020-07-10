THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Legion wins 2005 Baraboo Tournament

July 10, 2010

One day after having its nine-game winning streak come to an end with a 10-4 loss to Viroqua, the Portage American Legion Baseball team bounced back with victories over Stoughton (10-8) and Baraboo (10-6) to finish 4-1 and in first place at the Baraboo Independence Day Tournament at Mary Rountree Field. In the victory over Stoughton, Portage trailed 8-4 after Stoughton scored seven runs in the second inning. Portage’s Devin Bressers came on to pitch in relief to start the third inning and held Stoughton hitless over the final five innings to allow Portage to come back. Portage tied the game at 8 in the fifth inning on a RBI bunt single by Steve Considine, and would take the lead for good on a successful squeeze bunt by Sean Luedeman later in the inning. Darrin Berger also homered in the victory for Portage.