THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Merchants capture 1993 Wisconsin State Men's Fastpitch Class B title

July 25, 2005
The Portage Junior Legion baseball team earned wins over Sauk Prairie and Tomah to advance to the Junior Legion state regional tournament. Portage rallied past Sauk Prairie, 8-7, before cruising past Tomah, 15-3, in five innings to force a winner-take-all game for the regional championship. After dropping its regional opener 6-5 in extra innings to Sauk Prairie, Portage exacted a measure of revenge with its one-run walk-off win. After trailing 7-1 midway through the third inning, Portage hung up four runs in the home half before tying the game at 7 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Portage finished its comeback when T.J. Lange ripped a walk-off RBI single in the home half of the seventh. Portage got off to a strong start in its following game against Tomah, scoring 12 runs over the first three innings, including a seven-run third, for a 12-3 lead and never looked back. Jake Friend and Wes Doleshaw each went 4-for-8 in the pair of games, including a double by Friend, while Brennan Walz went 3-for-8 with a triple.
July 25, 1993
The Portage Merchants went a perfect 5-0 to capture the 1993 Wisconsin State Men’s Fastpitch Softball Class B tournament. After going 3-0 on opening day of the two-day tournament, the Merchants shutout Stephen & Brady, 8-0, in Sunday’s opener to reach the championship game. S&B won its way back into the title game, but Portage handed them a similar result. The Merchants led 1-0 after the first inning but S&B kept coming and ultimately tied the game at 1 with a solo tally in the top of the sixth. Portage responded with a Steve Jacobs solo home run in the home half of the sixth before pitcher Tom Raimer shut the door in the seventh. Raimer, who was named tournament MVP, allowed just four hits in the complete game win while Fred Goplin went 3-for-3 with a double for Portage, which qualified for the national tournament in Sacramento, Calif. that September.
July 25, 1988
The Portage First National Bank American Legion baseball team was eliminated in the opening round of the Wisconsin State Legion playoffs. The Silver Bullets were hammered, 16-0, by Waupun in the opening game before suffering a 9-6 loss to Tomah. In the opening game, Waupun scored a run in the first inning and led 1-0 through two before blowing things open with 15 runs over the next five innings. Portage allowed just seven earned runs and committed a costly six errors. In game two, Portage’s efforts were much more centered but it wasn’t enough as its rally attempt fell short. Mike Lawton and Brian Clemmons each had a pair of hits, including a double apiece, while Adam Stein added two hits to lead Portage in the season-ending loss.
July 25, 1982
LaMasney’s Construction of Baraboo captured the Class A Southestern District Men’s Fastpitch Softball Tournament Championship with a 4-2 win over Service Drugs of Portage at Veteran’s Memorial Field. After winning the loser’s bracket, Service Drugs earned a 5-1 win over LaMasney’s to force a second and deciding game in the double-elimination tournament. After trailing 2-0 through five innings, Service Drugs scored a pair in the home half of the sixth to tie the game at 2. The momentum didn’t last long however, as LaMasney’s scored a pair in the top of the seventh on a two-run Bill Guthrie double before Clark Schlender shut the door in the seventh.
July 25, 1978
Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose sets a new modern National League record 38-game hitting streak in the team’s 9-2 loss to the New York Mets. Rose would extend the streak to 44 games, still an NL record, and finish his career with an MLB best 4,256 hits.
July 25, 1946
The Portage Service Drugs amateur baseball team saw its win streak end at 13 with a hard-fought 6-4 loss to the Waterloo McKays. Waterloo raced out an early 4-0 lead behind a four-run third inning, but Service Drugs scratched out a pair in the home half. The McKays quickly stretched the lead back to four with a pair of runs in the fifth, thanks in part to three Drugs errors, and Portage failed to get all the way home.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!