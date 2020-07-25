THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Merchants capture 1993 Wisconsin State Men's Fastpitch Class B title

July 25, 2005

The Portage Junior Legion baseball team earned wins over Sauk Prairie and Tomah to advance to the Junior Legion state regional tournament. Portage rallied past Sauk Prairie, 8-7, before cruising past Tomah, 15-3, in five innings to force a winner-take-all game for the regional championship. After dropping its regional opener 6-5 in extra innings to Sauk Prairie, Portage exacted a measure of revenge with its one-run walk-off win. After trailing 7-1 midway through the third inning, Portage hung up four runs in the home half before tying the game at 7 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Portage finished its comeback when T.J. Lange ripped a walk-off RBI single in the home half of the seventh. Portage got off to a strong start in its following game against Tomah, scoring 12 runs over the first three innings, including a seven-run third, for a 12-3 lead and never looked back. Jake Friend and Wes Doleshaw each went 4-for-8 in the pair of games, including a double by Friend, while Brennan Walz went 3-for-8 with a triple.