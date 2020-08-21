THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Skeeters lose in 2016 Eastern Section championship game

Aug. 21, 2019
Portage junior Sophie Denure shot a 78 on the second day of the Wisconsin Dells Invitational at the Coldwater Canyon Golf Course, giving her a three-shot victory over Arcadia’s Rylee Haines in Division 2. As a team, Portage finished third, 20 shots behind Division 2 champion Wisconsin Dells.
Aug. 21, 2016
Leading 6-2 heading to the seventh inning, the Portage Skeeters appeared to be well on their way to winning the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section playoffs, but the Monona Braves rallied over the final three innings for a 7-6 victory at Bidwell Field. Monona trimmed Portage’s lead when Tony Grannis hit a two-run triple. A Portage throwing error on the play allowed Grannis to also score, making it a 6-5 game. Monona tied the game with a run in the eighth, and then took the lead with a run in the ninth. Portage had 13 hits in the loss, including four from Brady Greene and two each from Patrick Austin and Jake Parrott.
Aug. 21, 2009
What was once unthinkable became reality, as former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre received a standing ovation in the Metrodome in Minneapolis while making his debut with the Minnesota Vikings. Favre started in a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs and completed just 1 of 4 passes for 4 yards in the two series that he played.
Aug. 21, 2007
Portage’s Brandi Dohmen won in three sets over Stoughton’s Alyssa Markesan (5-7, 6-1, 6-2) to clinch the Portage girls tennis team’s 4-3 victory over the Vikings in Portage. The Warriors also got victories from Olivia Mueller and Nicole Decker in singles action, as well as the No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Cullen and Hannah Hinze, helping improve the team’s record to 1-1 on the season.
Aug. 21, 2006
Portage’s Mary Donohue became the first girls golfer in school history to win a large invitational as the sophomore shot an 89 to earn medalist honors at the 12-team Waunakee Invitational at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek. Donohue’s round included five pars and a birdie as she held off Verona’s Kylie Fish for a one-stroke victory.
Aug. 21, 1993
Portage senior Laura Petzold picked up a pair of victories to finish as the overall champion at No. 1 singles in the Portage Quad. Petzold opened with a 10-0 victory over McFarland’s Kimee Saether before defeating Oregon’s Brenda Gottsacher in the championship match, 10-9 (7-2).
Aug. 21, 1991
Ron Hottman set a new course record at the Portage Country Club, shooting a 4-under-par 69 at the par-73 course. Hottman was even par on the front nine, but scored five birdies along with one bogey on the back nine.
Aug. 21, 1987
Paul Molitor hit a double to leadoff the fourth inning — his only hit of the game — to extend his hitting streak to 36 games in a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals at County Stadium in Milwaukee. It’s the longest hitting streak in the majors since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games in 1978.
