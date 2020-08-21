THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Skeeters lose in 2016 Eastern Section championship game

Aug. 21, 2019

Portage junior Sophie Denure shot a 78 on the second day of the Wisconsin Dells Invitational at the Coldwater Canyon Golf Course, giving her a three-shot victory over Arcadia’s Rylee Haines in Division 2. As a team, Portage finished third, 20 shots behind Division 2 champion Wisconsin Dells.

Aug. 21, 2016

Leading 6-2 heading to the seventh inning, the Portage Skeeters appeared to be well on their way to winning the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section playoffs, but the Monona Braves rallied over the final three innings for a 7-6 victory at Bidwell Field. Monona trimmed Portage’s lead when Tony Grannis hit a two-run triple. A Portage throwing error on the play allowed Grannis to also score, making it a 6-5 game. Monona tied the game with a run in the eighth, and then took the lead with a run in the ninth. Portage had 13 hits in the loss, including four from Brady Greene and two each from Patrick Austin and Jake Parrott.